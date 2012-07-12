* Oil reverses early loss after US tightens Iran sanctions * Corn recoups Wednesday loss on fresh harvest worry By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 12 Oil rebounded from early losses to end up on Thursday on news of tighter sanctions against Iran, and corn recouped the prior session's losses after rains over drought-ravaged U.S. fields failed to ease worries about shrunken harvests. Copper also finished up despite investors bracing for more gloomy data from top metals buyer China. Dampened hopes for a fresh U.S. stimulus from the Federal Reserve, however, pushed gold down. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index closed slightly lower, with gains in oil and corn offset by losses in gold, nickel, orange juice, sugar and cotton. Cocoa notched the largest drop, sliding 5 percent. U.S. crude oil, which makes up a nearly a quarter of the CRB's weighting, rallied after Washington ratcheted up its sanctions against Iran, blacklisting a number of companies and individuals for contributing to what it said was an effort to acquire nuclear weapons. "It was the rally near the close, on the news about the Iran sanctions, that pulled prices up after falling on worries about the global economy," said Matt Smith, analyst at Summit Energy in Louisville, Kentucky. The front-month contract for U.S. August crude settled 27 cents higher at $86.08 a barrel, rebounding from a session low of $84.21. London's benchmark Brent crude settled at $101.07 a barrel, up 84 cents. Brent was also supported by reports that output of the North Sea Buzzard oilfield, the UK's largest oilfied, fell to as low as around 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) earlier this week, due to an unspecified problem. It was not clear if the output had recovered yet to the normal rate of 200,000 bpd. U.S. corn futures rose 4 percent to resume a drought-fueled bull run after forecasts for rain in parts of the Midwest were considered to be too little to reverse the worst conditions for the crop in some 25 years. The new December corn crop on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 28-1/4 cents to $7.32-1/4 a bushel. The lightly traded spot-month rose 20-1/2 cents to $7.71-1/4 a bushel. Wheat climbed to a 13-month peak on spillover strength from corn and technical buying above previous highs. Investors also watched adverse weather in major Black Sea region exporters such as Russia, which pressured global supplies. Wheat for September delivery on the CBOT ended up 20-1/2 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $8.46-3/4 a bushel after peaking at $8.58. Cocoa futures crumbled after Europe's second-quarter consumption data fell much more than expected, underscoring the pervasive gloom cast by the continent's economic crisis. The benchmark U.S. September cocoa contract tumbled $103 to settle at $2,189 per tonne, having hit a low for the day of $2,174. It was the lowest close since June 26 and the biggest percentage drop in 5-1/2 months, basis second-position. Prices at 5:56 p.m. EDT (2156 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% Brent crude 100.55 0.32 0.3% -6.4% Natural gas 2.874 0.000 0.0% -3.8% US gold 1566.40 -10.50 -0.7% 0.0% Gold 1570.89 0.40 0.0% 0.5% US Copper 341.50 -3.25 -0.9% -0.6% Dollar 83.648 0.080 0.1% 4.3% CRB 290.270 -0.520 -0.2% -4.9% US corn 732.25 28.25 4.0% 13.3% US soybeans 1545.50 4.75 0.3% 29.0% US wheat 859.75 21.50 2.6% 31.7% US Coffee 182.05 -2.65 -1.4% -20.2% US Cocoa 2189.00 -103.00 -4.5% 3.8% US Sugar 22.76 -0.35 -1.5% -2.0% US silver 27.161 0.138 0.5% -2.7% US platinum 1411.50 -19.10 -1.3% 0.5% US palladium 574.80 -8.15 -1.4% -12.4% (Editing by David Gregorio)