* Oil reverses early loss after US tightens Iran sanctions
* Corn recoups Wednesday loss on fresh harvest worry
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 12 Oil rebounded from early
losses to end up on Thursday on news of tighter sanctions
against Iran, and corn recouped the prior session's losses after
rains over drought-ravaged U.S. fields failed to ease worries
about shrunken harvests.
Copper also finished up despite investors bracing
for more gloomy data from top metals buyer China.
Dampened hopes for a fresh U.S. stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, however, pushed gold down.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
closed slightly lower, with gains in oil and corn offset by
losses in gold, nickel, orange juice, sugar
and cotton. Cocoa notched the largest drop,
sliding 5 percent.
U.S. crude oil, which makes up a nearly a quarter of the
CRB's weighting, rallied after Washington ratcheted up its
sanctions against Iran, blacklisting a number of companies and
individuals for contributing to what it said was an effort to
acquire nuclear weapons.
"It was the rally near the close, on the news about the Iran
sanctions, that pulled prices up after falling on worries about
the global economy," said Matt Smith, analyst at Summit Energy
in Louisville, Kentucky.
The front-month contract for U.S. August crude
settled 27 cents higher at $86.08 a barrel, rebounding from a
session low of $84.21.
London's benchmark Brent crude settled at $101.07 a
barrel, up 84 cents.
Brent was also supported by reports that output of the North
Sea Buzzard oilfield, the UK's largest oilfied, fell to as low
as around 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) earlier this week, due to
an unspecified problem. It was not clear if the output had
recovered yet to the normal rate of 200,000 bpd.
U.S. corn futures rose 4 percent to resume a drought-fueled
bull run after forecasts for rain in parts of the Midwest were
considered to be too little to reverse the worst conditions for
the crop in some 25 years.
The new December corn crop on the Chicago Board of Trade
rose 28-1/4 cents to $7.32-1/4 a bushel. The lightly
traded spot-month rose 20-1/2 cents to $7.71-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat climbed to a 13-month peak on spillover strength from
corn and technical buying above previous highs. Investors also
watched adverse weather in major Black Sea region exporters such
as Russia, which pressured global supplies.
Wheat for September delivery on the CBOT ended up
20-1/2 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $8.46-3/4 a bushel after
peaking at $8.58.
Cocoa futures crumbled after Europe's second-quarter
consumption data fell much more than expected, underscoring the
pervasive gloom cast by the continent's economic crisis.
The benchmark U.S. September cocoa contract tumbled
$103 to settle at $2,189 per tonne, having hit a low for the day
of $2,174. It was the lowest close since June 26 and the biggest
percentage drop in 5-1/2 months, basis second-position.
Prices at 5:56 p.m. EDT (2156 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0%
Brent crude 100.55 0.32 0.3% -6.4%
Natural gas 2.874 0.000 0.0% -3.8%
US gold 1566.40 -10.50 -0.7% 0.0%
Gold 1570.89 0.40 0.0% 0.5%
US Copper 341.50 -3.25 -0.9% -0.6%
Dollar 83.648 0.080 0.1% 4.3%
CRB 290.270 -0.520 -0.2% -4.9%
US corn 732.25 28.25 4.0% 13.3%
US soybeans 1545.50 4.75 0.3% 29.0%
US wheat 859.75 21.50 2.6% 31.7%
US Coffee 182.05 -2.65 -1.4% -20.2%
US Cocoa 2189.00 -103.00 -4.5% 3.8%
US Sugar 22.76 -0.35 -1.5% -2.0%
US silver 27.161 0.138 0.5% -2.7%
US platinum 1411.50 -19.10 -1.3% 0.5%
US palladium 574.80 -8.15 -1.4% -12.4%
(Editing by David Gregorio)