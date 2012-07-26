* Oil, copper up after ECB vows to save euro zone * Grains, coffee, sugar slide as rains boost crops By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, July 26 Oil rose for a third straight day on Thursday and most other commodities ended up as well after the European Central Bank pledged to do all it could to prevent a euro zone collapse. Prices of grains and a few other crop commodities fell on improving weather conditions. Chicago-traded soybeans dropped nearly 3 percent after rain in parts of the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest led to hopes for improved harvest prospects for a crop stressed by dry soils and heat for the past month. Raw sugar futures in New York slumped over 5 percent as rains in India boosted chances for more output from the second largest producer of the sweetener. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the commodity market bellwether, settled slightly higher, with 11 of its 19 components in positive territory by 3:30 p.m. EDT. U. S. crude oil, which accounts for a quarter of the CRB's weighting, steered the index higher as investors reacted to the pledge by ECB chief Mario Draghi that eased some worries about Europe's debt crisis. Draghi told a conference in London that tackling high sovereign borrowing costs comes within the ECB's mandate and that the central bank will do whatever necessary to preserve the euro zone. The euro rallied to a two-week high against the dollar on Draghi's comments, encouraging investors to buy dollar-denominated commodities which included oil and copper. "The comments by Draghi are likely to bring that confidence back," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Frankfurt's Commerzbank. In New York, crude oil's front-month contract settled up 42 cents at $89.39 a barrel, after setting a session high at $90.47. The market has risen without pause since Monday's lower close. London's benchmark Brent crude finished up 88 cents at $105.26 a barrel, after an intraday peak at $106.18. In copper, the key three-month futures contract in London rebounded from Wednesday's one-month low, ending up $24 at $7,470 a tonne. U.S. DATA ALSO HELPS OIL, COPPER A sharper-than-expected drop in U.S. jobless claims and stronger orders for long-lasting American-made goods also helped sentiment in oil and copper. New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week by 35,000 to a seasonally adjusted 353,000, near a four-year low, the U.S. Labor Department said. It was a much bigger drop than economists had expected. Overall orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in June, although, excluding transportation, durable goods orders dropped 1.1 percent, the biggest decline since January. The two sets of data overshadowed a third report showing U.S. pending home sales fell in June as fewer properties came on the market. A Reuters poll also found that U.S. gross domestic product likely grew at a 1.5 percent annual rate in the second quarter, putting it on track for the slowest growth since the second quarter of 2011, which analysts said could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy. SOY, WHEAT, CORN DOWN FOR 3RD DAY U.S. soybean, corn and wheat futures fell for a third time this week, weighed down by forecasts for rain in parts of the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest. "The rain across the Midwest has come too late for corn, but may benefit soybeans in certain areas," Joe Davis, vice president for commodity sales for Futures International LLC, said in a research note. Soybeans for November delivery closed down 48 cents in Chicago trading at $15.67-1/2 a bushel. Benchmark wheat futures fell more than 2 percent while corn fell about 1.5 percent. Prices at 4:15 p.m. EDT (2015 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 89.39 0.42 0.5% -9.6% Brent crude 105.38 1.00 1.0% -1.9% Natural gas 3.105 0.035 1.1% 3.9% US gold 1616.40 7.10 0.4% 3.2% Gold 1615.76 11.88 0.7% 3.3% US Copper 339.35 1.90 0.6% -1.2% Dollar 82.826 -0.698 -0.8% 3.3% CRB 297.470 0.230 0.1% -2.6% US corn 773.25 -9.25 -1.2% 19.6% US soybeans 1567.50 -48.00 -3.0% 30.8% US wheat 900.25 -9.75 -1.1% 37.9% US Coffee 174.05 -2.25 -1.3% -23.7% US Cocoa 2316.00 86.00 3.9% 9.8% US Sugar 22.56 -0.80 -3.4% -2.9% US silver 27.446 -0.020 -0.1% -1.7% US platinum 1406.20 9.30 0.7% 0.1% US palladium 569.90 4.65 0.8% -13.1% (editing by Jim Marshall)