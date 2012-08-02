* ECB and Fed disappoint investors hoping for stimulus * Copper, nickel down about 2 pct or more * Weak US data also pressures NY oil, Brent closes down * Grains market join other markets in red after choppy trade (Updates throughout with settlement prices) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Aug 2 Most commodities fell on Thursday after neither the European Central Bank nor the Federal Reserve announced a stimulus plan, leaving investors concerned about risk-taking in a world of growing economic challenges. A rise in jobless claims and drop in factory orders in the United States also pressured oil futures in New York. In London, Brent crude closed down, surrendering early gains. Soybeans and corn also settled lower as rains brought relief to drought-parched fields in the U.S. Midwest. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global benchmark for commodities, ended down 1.6 percent. Fifteen of the 19 commodities tracked by the CRB showed losses, led by natural gas, which fell 8 percent after a surge in U.S. gas stockpiles. Metals fell sharply, with copper and nickel down about 2 percent each. The slump in metals came after ECB President Mario Draghi ended Thursday's much-awaited ECB meeting without announcing any immediate economic stimulus action. Last week, a statement by Draghi had raised investor hopes for a stimulus. Instead, he said the central bank may start buying government bonds again to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. But the conditions set and the dissenting voice of a key German member disappointed markets. "Investors were looking for a bazooka and what they got was a pea-shooter instead," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. The dollar rose on Draghi's remarks, weighing on demand for dollar-denominated commodities by holders of the euro . The ECB's decision followed a Federal Reserve announcement that also disappointed investors. Crude futures in New York fell 2 percent, ending at $87.13 a barrel, after soft economic data showed more Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, along with an unexpected drop in manufacturing orders in June. A government report on Friday is expected to show that employers added 100,000 new workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey, up from 80,000 in June. That would be more than the average 75,000 per month job growth in the second quarter, but far less than the average monthly rise of 226,000 in the first three months of the year. London's Brent settled 6 cents down at $105.90. Caution gripped grains markets ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's all-important crop report on Aug. 10 that could revise the government's yield/production estimates and demand forecast for corn and soybeans. Benchmark soybean futures in Chicago finished down 0.8 percent at $16.16-1/2 a bushel. Corn fell 0.6 percent to $7.95-3/4 a bushel. Prices at 4:08 p.m. EDT (2008 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 87.32 -1.59 -1.8% -11.6% Brent crude 106.02 0.06 0.1% -1.3% Natural gas 2.920 -0.251 -7.9% -2.3% US gold 1590.70 -16.60 -1.0% 1.5% Gold 1589.11 -9.48 -0.6% 1.6% US Copper 329.05 -8.45 -2.5% -4.2% Dollar 83.319 0.261 0.3% 3.9% CRB 294.500 -4.730 -1.6% -3.5% US corn 797.50 -1.50 -0.2% 23.4% US soybeans 1616.50 -12.50 -0.8% 34.9% US wheat 884.50 -14.25 -1.6% 35.5% US Coffee 171.65 -2.95 -1.7% -24.8% US Cocoa 2369.00 -32.00 -1.3% 12.3% US Sugar 22.20 -0.37 -1.6% -4.4% US silver 26.995 -0.540 -2.0% -3.3% US platinum 1386.70 -13.50 -1.0% -1.3% US palladium 567.85 -14.75 -2.5% -13.5% (Additional reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)