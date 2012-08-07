(Corrects U.S. crude settlement price in paragraph 8) * Brent breaches 200-day moving average; US crude breaks 100-day * Soybeans down 1 pct, corn half a percent * Sugar at five-week low, cocoa at multi-month highs By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Aug 7 Oil hit 12-week highs on Tuesday on falling output, pressure on the Federal Reserve to roll out a new stimulus and Middle East tensions, while grains prices fell a second day after weather forecasters called for rain in the parched U.S. Midwest. Raw sugar futures also closed down, for a sixth straight session and at a five-week low. Cocoa bucked the trend, hitting multi-month peaks. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose to a near three-week high as gasoline and natural gas rallied along with crude oil, each gaining about 2 percent. London's Brent crude and U.S. oil both traded above their key moving averages, lending more support to the energy complex. Brent rose $2.45 to settle at $112 a barrel as oil output in North Sea, where the benchmark London grade is produced, looked set to fall to a record low in September. The shrinking Brent output added to worries about global oil supply, with the European Union's embargo on Iranian oil now in its second month. Brent surged past the front-month 200-day moving average of $111.28. The $112.56 intraday peak is the highest since prices hit $112.67 on May 15. U.S. crude, the commodity with the largest weighting on the CRB index, settled up $1.47 at $93.67 a barrel, after eclipsing the 100-day moving average of $93.47 and having reached $94.42. The closing price and intraday peaks were the highest since May 15. Supply worries aside, oil and other commodities, such as copper, also got a boost from Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren remarks that he was in favor of the Fed buying more Treasury and mortgage-backed securities until the U.S. economy got back on its feet. Tensions in the Middle East intensified as Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad won a pledge of support on from Iran as his forces tried to choke off rebels in the northern city of Aleppo. U.S. corn and soybean futures reversed course to end lower as investors took profits on updated weather forecasts for more rainfall in the Midwest farm belt, and on selling ahead of Friday's key government crop report detailing drought damage. Soybeans fell 1 percent and corn half a percent, erasing earlier gains and dragging wheat lower as updated weather outlooks called for rain in Missouri and Illinois, states hit hard by the worst drought in 56 years spanning two-thirds of the contiguous United States. Analysts said that while the rains might come too late for the corn crop, much of which has passed the crucial pollination stage of reproduction, they might benefit late-planted soybeans as the crop go through the pod-filling stage. Prices at 6:01 p.m. EDT (2201 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.47 -0.20 -0.2% -5.4% Brent crude 111.66 2.11 1.9% 4.0% Natural gas 2.964 0.000 0.0% -0.8% US gold 1612.80 -3.40 -0.2% 2.9% Gold 1611.22 0.54 0.0% 3.0% US Copper 344.05 5.15 1.5% 0.1% Dollar 82.292 0.026 0.0% 2.6% CRB 303.870 2.120 0.7% -0.5% US corn 804.25 -3.25 -0.4% 24.4% US soybeans 1565.75 -18.50 -1.2% 30.6% US wheat 907.75 -3.50 -0.4% 39.1% US Coffee 172.65 -2.85 -1.6% -24.3% US Cocoa 2447.00 49.00 2.0% 16.0% US Sugar 21.64 -0.31 -1.4% -6.8% US silver 28.086 0.223 0.8% 0.6% US platinum 1409.30 8.50 0.6% 0.3% US palladium 588.20 8.65 1.5% -10.4% (Editing by David Gregorio)