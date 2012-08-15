* Copper drops on weaker demand outlook
* Natural gas biggest decliner
* Oil rises as inventory drops
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Most commodity markets ended
stronger on Wednesday backed by some positive U.S. economic data
and as investors hoped that the European Central Bank would
provide economic stimulus to debt-burdened Italy and Spain.
Oil prices rose to a three-month high on Wednesday buoyed by
continued worries over North Sea Brent crude supply constraints
and a U.S. government report that showed inventories fell more
than expected in the latest week.
U.S. grains markets were stronger amid continued supply
concerns as the worst U.S. drought in 50 years lingered.
Federal Reserve Board data showed on Wednesday that U.S.
industrial output expanded 0.6 percent last month, the fastest
pace since April, raising investor hopes for the U.S. economic
recovery.
That report was somewhat offset by New York Federal Reserve
data showing that manufacturing activity in the state contracted
for the first time in 10 months.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
was up nearly half a percent by 4 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).
Copper, one of the few commodities to settle lower on
Wednesday, underscored global economic uncertainty among
investors, especially for Chinese copper demand.
London's key three-month copper closed 0.4 percent
lower at $7,385.50 a tonne on worries of slowing global growth.
COMEX copper for September delivery settled 0.28
percent lower at $3.3495 per lb.
"Sentiment is still pretty negative towards the growth
outlook and markets now are waiting to see whether we do get
some sort of policy response and if so, what form that takes and
what the implications could be for metals demand," said Gayle
Berry, analyst at Barclays Capital.
OIL, GRAINS HIGHER
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday
showed inventories of crude oil had dropped by 3.7 million
barrels last week, larger than the forecast of a 1.7 million
barrel decline in a Reuters poll.
London's Brent crude oil settled $2.22 higher at
$116.25 a barrel, the highest settlement since May.
U.S. crude oil futures gained 90 cents to $94.33 a
barrel.
In the grains market, drought conditions are still roiling
soybeans and corn.
Soybean prices rose 2 percent as demand for soymeal has
risen as farmers seek to replace a feedstock that is an ethanol
byproduct.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 15 cents to
$8.04 a bushel, remaining below Friday's all-time high of $8.49.
In other markets, New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas
futures declined the most, settling 3 percent lower at
$2.748 per million British thermal units as moderating weather
was expected to curb demand.
Prices at 4:06 p.m. EST (2119 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 94.23 0.80 0.9% -4.7%
Brent crude 116.34 2.31 2.0% 8.3%
Natural gas 2.748 -0.086 -3.0% -8.1%
US gold 1606.60 4.20 0.3% 2.5%
Gold 1603.66 5.62 0.4% 2.5%
US Copper 334.95 -0.95 -0.3% -2.5%
Dollar 82.667 0.184 0.2% 3.1%
CRB 301.710 1.390 0.5% -1.2%
US corn 804.25 13.00 1.6% 24.4%
US soybeans 1625.50 32.75 2.1% 35.6%
US wheat 876.00 8.50 1.0% 34.2%
US Coffee 161.90 -1.15 -0.7% -29.1%
US Cocoa 2429.00 -1.00 0.0% 15.2%
US Sugar 20.80 0.17 0.8% -10.5%
US silver 27.812 0.049 0.2% -0.4%
US platinum 1395.20 -2.80 -0.2% -0.7%
US palladium 578.05 -0.35 -0.1% -11.9%
