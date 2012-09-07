* Weak US jobs data for Aug reignites Fed stimulus hopes * Gold up 2 pct on day and 3 pct on week * Copper up 4 pct on day and week, hits May highs * Oil up for 3rd straight day By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 7 Commodities rose broadly on Friday as the dollar fell to a near four-month low against the euro after disappointing U.S. job numbers for August led to bets there will be more stimulus for the world's largest economy. Gold prices rushed to a six-month peak, copper hit a near 4-month high and oil rose for a third day as investors speculated the Federal Reserve will launch a third round of quantitative easing or bond buying to help the U.S. economic recovery. Logically, any Fed easing tends to boost asset prices, including that of commodities, as it weakens the dollar. The dollar fell to as low as $1.2806 against the euro, its weakest level since late May. The Fed is due to hold a policy meeting next week and focus over a possible QE3 intensified after monthly jobs data from the Labor Department showed U.S. non-farm payrolls increased only by 96,000 in August, against market expectations for a 125,000 rise. "It was a decidedly negative report," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC, a commodities-focused hedge fund in New York, said, referring to the jobs numbers. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the labor market's stagnation was a "grave concern," a comment that raised expectations for a further easing of monetary policy as soon as the central bank's meeting next Wednesday and Thursday. But Duncan Hobbs, a metal markets analyst with Macquarie in London, doubted the rally in commodities would last if Fed did not indicate soon that a fresh stimulus was on the way. "Prices are rising in anticipation of a potential policy response to a weak situation," Hobbs said. "There is nothing fundamentally to warrant the rise in prices, absolutely nothing. If stimulus doesn't come or doesn't work, then these markets are rising on air." The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, the commodity market bellwether, rose 1 percent on the day after 14 of the 19 markets it tracked stood in positive territory. Aside from metals and oil, other major gainers on the CRB were coffee , which rose more than 3 percent, and wheat, which gained around 2 percent. U.S. gold futures settled at $1,740.50 an ounce after hitting a six-month peak of $1,745.40. For the day, the market was up 2 percent and on the week, it rose 3 percent for its third straight positive week. Gold had seen giddy price action since Thursday, rushing to its loftiest since early March after the European Central Bank unveiled a new and potentially unlimited bond purchase plan to lower borrowing costs of debt-laden nations, in the latest effort to fight the euro zone debt crisis. "Gold is going through the roof because this negative (U.S. jobs) data makes QE3 more likely now," said Daniel Briesemann, commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,990 a tonne, from a last bid of $7,700 on Thursday, having earlier hit the psychologically important $8,000 a tonne, its highest since mid-May. Aside from speculation over the QE3, copper prices were also bid up by China's approval of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure programme. China, the world's largest consumer of copper, gave the green light for 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion to energize an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years. Copper is used heavily in construction and power cabling and China plans to build highways, ports and airport runways in one of the most ambitious projects unveiled this year that signals a growing intent to bolster economic growth as Beijing's once-a-decade leadership change looms. Reuters data on Friday showed the London copper market's 100-day moving average at $7,665, meaning current prices were well above that closely-watched technical level. Aluminium , zinc and lead also hit multi-month highs during the session. U.S. copper futures' most-actively traded contract, December , rose nearly 4 percent for both the session and week, settling at $3.6450 a lb. It hit a four-month high of $3.6525 during the session. U.S. crude oil rose for a third straight day, settling 1 percent higher at $96.42 a barrel. Prices at 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.50 0.97 1.0% -2.4% Brent crude 114.35 0.86 0.8% 6.5% Natural gas 2.682 -0.094 -3.4% -10.3% US gold 1740.50 34.90 2.0% 11.1% Gold 1737.51 36.47 2.1% 11.1% US Copper 365.60 13.25 3.8% 6.4% Dollar 80.258 -0.779 -1.0% 0.1% CRB 311.660 2.770 0.9% 2.1% US corn 801.50 1.00 0.1% 24.0% US soybeans 1745.75 0.00 0.0% 45.7% US wheat 903.75 0.00 0.0% 38.5% US Coffee 163.05 4.85 3.1% -28.5% US Cocoa 2676.00 -15.00 -0.6% 26.9% US Sugar 19.38 0.51 2.7% -16.6% US silver 33.633 1.014 3.1% 20.5% US platinum 1595.30 9.90 0.6% 13.6% US palladium 654.00 7.00 1.1% -0.3%