* Coffee up 5 pct, biggest rally in five months
* Wheat down 3 pct, largest decline in three weeks
* Natural gas hits 10-year low, then pares losses
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 27 Coffee futures jumped on
Tuesday by their most in five months as buyers returned to an
oversold market, while wheat fell sharply as investors took
profits after last week's run-up.
Gold and copper eased as the dollar rose on a positive
report about the U.S. housing market.
Crude oil ended little changed from Friday's close in
London and New York as concerns over global supply threats
offset the likelihood of a release of strategic oil reserves by
the U.S. government to cap rising fuel costs.
Benchmark U.S. light crude closed up 30 cents a
barrel and London's Brent settled down 11 cents. The
19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished
a touch higher as the rise in U.S. crude -- its main component
-- offset losses in wheat, nickel, sugar and
natural gas, among others.
Coffee was the CRB's biggest gainer, rising 5 percent.
New York-traded arabica coffee for May delivery
finished up 8.55 cents at $1.8735 per lb, after rising to
$1.8765. Last week, the contract hit a 17-month low at $1.7445.
Total volume traded was heavy at nearly 40,000 lots, a
six-week high, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
"I think it was technically oversold and funds came back
in," said John Wolthers, trader at Comexim in Santos, a key port
town for Brazil's coffee shipments.
U.S. natural gas futures slid to a 10-year low in early
trading before paring losses to end slightly lower on forecasts
for mild weather in the Northeast and Midwest, plus expectations
that gas inventories will keep swelling.
"The near-term fundamentals continue to point to lackluster
demand and production is still strong," said Eric Bickel,
analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.
Wheat prices fell 3 percent -- their biggest decline in
three weeks -- as worries eased that poor weather will hurt
global production.
Chicago-traded wheat for May delivery settled down
19-3/4 cents at $6.39-3/4 per bushel. It had risen nearly 35
cents last week on a rally driven by concerns about weather in
key wheat growing areas around the world.
In Tuesday's session, talk of rain in the dry crop areas of
western Europe weighed on wheat prices, said Jason Britt,
president of Central States Commodities.
The outlook for the U.S. wheat crop also brightened a
little. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 59 percent of
wheat in Kansas, the country's top producer, as good or
excellent, up from 54 percent a week earlier.
"There's been a little concern going back and forth on some
of this weather," Britt said.
Prices at 4:22 p.m. EDT (2022 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 107.08 0.05 0.1% 8.3%
Brent crude 125.34 -0.31 -0.3% 16.7%
Natural gas 2.208 -0.018 -0.8% -26.1%
US gold 1684.90 -0.70 0.0% 7.5%
Gold 1680.69 -11.05 -0.7% 7.5%
US Copper 388.00 -0.75 -0.2% 12.9%
Dollar 79.117 0.136 0.2% -1.3%
CRB 315.430 0.420 0.1% 3.3%
US corn 630.75 -7.00 -1.1% -2.4%
US soybeans 1369.75 -9.75 -0.7% 14.3%
US wheat 639.75 -19.75 -3.0% -2.0%
US Coffee 187.35 8.55 4.8% -17.9%
US Cocoa 2356.00 25.00 1.1% 11.7%
US Sugar 24.30 -0.48 -1.9% 4.6%
US silver 32.616 -0.134 -0.4% 16.8%
US platinum 1657.50 10.80 0.7% 18.0%
US palladium 663.00 -5.75 -0.9% 1.0%