* U.S., China factory data; weaker supply-demand disappoints * Cyprus bailout still a threat as Europe closed for Easter * Caution too before ECB meeting, US jobs data later in week * Dollar down versus euro, U.S. stocks retreat from Thurs record By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, April 1 Grains and metals markets extended their tumble into the second quarter, with corn and copper hitting nine-month lows on Monday amid weaker supply-demand fundamentals and disappointing U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data. Oil prices were mixed as traders remained wary of more fallout from Cyprus' banking bailout and the impact that could have on the broader euro zone as European markets reopen on Tuesday from the Easter break. Caution also prevailed before the European Central Bank's monetary policy review on Thursday, and monthly U.S. payroll data on Friday. U.S. stocks fell after both the Dow and the S&P 500 retreated from record closing highs of the previous session. The dollar also fell against the euro and other major currencies. . By 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT), the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index was down 0.6 percent after 12 of the 19 markets tracked by the commodities bellwether slipped into negative territory. The broad decline came after The Institute for Supply Management's reading of 51.3 for U.S. manufacturing in March fell short of analysts' average forecast of 54.2. CHINA, U.S. FACTORY GROWTH DISAPPOINT In China, the official purchasing managers index for March came in at 50.9, the highest in 11 months, although a Reuters poll showed economists had expected a rise to 52.0 from February's five-month low of 50.1. China's factory data "came in below market expectations, which could indicate that oil demand growth may not expand quite as quickly as we would like it to", said Carl Larry, president of the Houston-based Oil Outlooks and Opinion. London's benchmark Brent crude was up 33 cents at $110.42 a barrel, after a 1 percent drop in the first quarter which ended Thursday. Its peak for the session was $110.47, which marked a high since March 15. U.S. crude was down 73 cents at $96.51 a barrel, swinging between a six-week high of $97.80 and an intraday low of $95.92 during the session. It had gained nearly 6 percent in the January-March period. On the grains front, corn futures in Chicago dropped to a nine-month low, extending its biggest two-day slide since January 2009, as larger-than-expected U.S. stockpiles heaped pressure on the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised grains markets on Thursday by pegging corn stocks at 5.399 billion bushels as of March 1, above the average analyst estimate of 5.013 billion bushels. The USDA also said farmers would plant the highest corn acreage since 1936. The front-month corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade corn fell as much as 6.3 percent to $6.51-1/2 a bushel, the lowest nearby price since late June. CBOT soybeans fell to a near three-month low, while wheat hit a three-week bottom, weighed down by corn. Wheat also posted the biggest fall among U.S. commodities for the first quarter, falling nearly 12 percent. Among other crops, raw sugar futures flirted with a 2-1/2-year low in New York after losing 9 percent between Jan and March for a fourth straight quarterly loss due to ample Brazilian supplies. In metals, the most-active copper futures contract in Shanghai fell more than 2 percent to 53,600 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, its lowest level in more than nine months, pressured by a weak euro and new measures to douse China's red hot property sector. In New York, U.S. copper's most-active contract, May, was down 0.9 percent at $3.3720 a lb. Prices at 12:14 p.m. EST (1614 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US crude 96.36 -0.88 -0.9% 4.9% Brent crude 110.55 0.53 0.5% -0.5% Natural gas 4.027 0.003 0.1% 20.2% US gold 1599.30 4.50 0.3% -4.6% Gold 1599.60 3.43 0.2% -4.5% US Copper 337.20 -3.00 -0.9% -7.7% Dollar 82.706 -1.282 -1.5% 7.7% US corn 654.25 -41.25 -5.9% -6.3% US soybeans 1395.25 -9.50 -0.7% -1.7% US wheat 670.75 -17.00 -2.5% -13.8% US Coffee 137.70 0.55 0.4% -4.2% US Cocoa 2180.00 10.00 0.5% -2.5% US Sugar 17.72 0.06 0.3% -9.2% US silver 27.955 -0.368 -1.3% -7.5% US platinum 1585.00 13.80 0.9% 3.0% US palladium 783.80 15.55 2.0% 11.4%