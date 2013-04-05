(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Weak U.S. jobs data for March extends commodity selloff
* Oil at 8-month low, copper stays weak after Thursday rout
* Natgas, gold, silver among the few markets that rally
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 5 Oil prices hit eight-month
lows and a key commodities index posted its biggest weekly loss
in five months on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs data
reinforced fears of a stagnating economy.
Some individual markets suffered bigger declines. Corn had
its sharpest weekly tumble in 21 months.
Natural gas, gold and silver were among the few markets that
rallied, helping the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index recover from a near nine-month low hit earlier
in the session.
But for the week, the CRB, a globally watched commodities
indicator, was down 2.8 percent after a rout in the past four
sessions. That made for the index's worst weekly showing since
late October.
"On balance, I think the down move we are seeing in
commodities will continue into next week," said Edward Meir,
analyst at INTL FCStone in New York.
Oil's benchmark Brent crude in London fell nearly 2
percent, trading below $105 a barrel by 2:45 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
after plumbing a July low of $103.62.
U.S. crude settled down 0.6 percent at $92.70 a
barrel. For the week, it fell almost 5 percent for its biggest
weekly loss since September.
Friday's slump in oil and metals came after data from the
U.S. Labor Department showed American employers hired at the
slowest pace in nine months in March. A Reuters survey had
earlier predicted moderate jobs growth for the month.
Concerns had already been growing about the outlook for the
U.S. economic recovery after weaker-than-expected numbers
earlier this week on factory growth and private-sector hiring.
The jobs data came as a further sign that Washington's austerity
drive since December may be stealing momentum from the economy.
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital, an energy hedge fund
in New York, called the jobs report "a real disappointment".
"The recent decline in crude oil prices seemed to foreshadow
this negative data point and the outlook for energy demand
growth will be impaired as a result," Kilduff said.
Front-month corn on the Chicago Board of Trade was
down slightly at $6.29 per bushel, recovering from a session low
of $6.26-1/2. For the week, the contract fell 9 percent for its
biggest weekly drop since June 2011.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid
to a session low of $7,384 a tonne, before paring losses to
close at $7,406 for a decline of 0.5 percent.
Barclays Capital, known for its typically bullish outlook on
commodities, said the liquidation across metals markets that
began in mid-February had extended to April with no end in
sight.
"Neither macro nor fundamental trends have offered any
persuasive reasons to counteract this price trend during this
time period," it said in a note.
In natural gas, the front-month contract in New York
rose 4 percent to a 20-month high of $4.135 per million British
thermal units. It increased more than 2 percent on the week for
a seventh straight week of gains.
The rally was underpinned by a bullish weekly storage report
for U.S. gas released on Thursday. Price expectations for gas
had strengthened over the past seven weeks after chilly
late-winter weather helped whittle down inventories standing at
record highs at the start of winter.
In gold, the most-active futures contract in New York, June
, rallied over 1.5 percent at $1,575.90 an ounce. It was
the biggest one-day gain since November, sparked by expectations
that the dismal U.S. jobs situation will spur the Federal
Reserve to continue its bullion-friendly bond purchases.
Sentiment toward gold was also helped by the dollar's
decline against the euro and other major currencies
on Friday.
Prices at 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 92.84 -0.42 -0.4% 1.1%
Brent crude 104.25 -2.09 -2.0% -6.2%
Natural gas 4.125 0.178 4.5% 23.1%
US gold 1575.40 23.60 1.5% -6.0%
Gold 1578.30 25.59 1.6% -5.7%
US Copper 334.40 -0.75 -0.2% -8.4%
LME Copper 7407.00 -34.00 -0.5% -6.6%
Dollar 82.508 -0.168 -0.2% 7.5%
US corn 629.00 -1.00 -0.2% -9.9%
US soybeans 1361.75 -10.25 -0.8% -4.0%
US wheat 699.00 5.00 0.7% -10.2%
US Coffee 140.15 0.65 0.5% -2.5%
US Cocoa 2132.00 -9.00 -0.4% -4.7%
US Sugar 17.65 -0.02 -0.1% -9.5%
US silver 27.220 0.453 1.7% -9.9%
US platinum 1534.40 17.70 1.2% -0.3%
US palladium 723.90 -1.55 -0.2% 2.9%
(Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Dale Hudson)