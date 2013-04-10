* Gas rallies by over 3 pct, cotton rises about 2 percent
* Dollar at 4-year peak to yen, pressuring oil, copper, gold
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, April 10 Natural gas and cotton prices
rose on Wednesday, helping the broader commodities complex to
stay firm as other markets fell.
The dollar hit a four-year peak against the yen after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting reinforced
expectations that the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program
might end sooner rather than later.
The Fed's bond-backed monetary stimulus, and the resulting
dollar weakness, had been integral to the rebound in commodity
prices in the first two years after the financial crisis erupted
in 2008.
The dollar's rally against the yen and other major
currencies on Wednesday weighed on oil , copper
and gold prices. Weaker demand
outlooks also pressured oil and copper.
Even so, the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB
index was up slightly by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT),
helped partly by the run-up in gas and cotton.
GAS HIGHER ON SUPPLY BET, COTTON REBOUNDS
The advances by natural gas and cotton came after the two
gave up some of their hefty first-quarter gains last week.
Gas futures jumped more than 3 percent, boosted by
expectations of another late-season withdrawal in U.S. gas
stockpiles on Thursday.
With milder, spring-like weather on tap for consuming
regions of the nation, traders expect heating demand for gas to
be limited. But some note that an unusual number of power plant
outages at this time of the year were helping to lift demand for
gas-fired power generation.
In addition, hurricane forecasters at Colorado State
University issued their first outlook for the 2013 Atlantic
hurricane season on Wednesday, calling for an above-average
season with 18 tropical storms and nine
hurricanes.
The front-month gas contract on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, May, was at $4.155 per million British thermal
units, up 13.8 cents, or just over 3.4 percent.
The contract rose to $4.18 on Monday, the highest mark for a
nearby gas contract since August 2011.
So far this year, natural gas has been the best performing
commodity after cold late-winter weather, above-average nuclear
power plant outages and stronger price expectations helping
drive prices up more than 20 percent on the year.
Cotton was up about 2 percent, recovering ground after a
one-month low hit in Tuesday's session.
Traders attributed the rebound to Brazil's cutting of import
taxes on raw cotton and India's plan to boost cotton imports
this year.
The front-month U.S. cotton contract in New York was
at 86.02 cents per lb, up 1.38 cents or 1.6 percent. It had
rallied to 86.53 earlier in the session, after falling to a low
of 84.38 cents on Tuesday -- the lowest since early March. For
the year, U.S. cotton is up nearly 15 percent.