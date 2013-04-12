* Copper loses 3 percent on strong inventories
* Oil drops on weak global demand outlook
* Wheat, natural gas higher on market fundamentals
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, April 12 Major commodity markets fell
sharply on Friday, with oil tumbling to a nine-month low and
gold hitting a 20-month low as investors worried about a weak
global economic outlook and a plan for Cyprus to sell gold
reserves.
Spot gold fell more than 4 percent, hitting a session
low of $1,493.35 an ounce, the lowest since July 2011.
U.S. gold for June delivery fell to a session low of
$1,491.40 an ounce.
Gold entered bear market territory, dipping below $1,500 an
ounce, or more than 20 percent from its peak of more than $1,900
an ounce in September 2011.
Cyprus may need to sell gold to raise money to fund a
portion of its bailout, the cost of which has grown to 23
billion euros.
"The news on Cyprus' possible gold sale puts the focus back
on the fact that many central banks in the developed world have
been selling gold in the past few decades and they are still not
so keen to hold gold as they used to be," Danske Bank analyst
Christin Tuxen said.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, that
tracks 19 commodity markets, fell 0.94 percent.
Oil prices dropped in line with expectations for lower
demand on weak U.S. economic data and a key agency report
calling for less global demand.
Brent May crude oil hit a session low of $101.09,
the lowest since July, but settled slightly higher at $103.11
per barrel, down $1.16 or 1.11 percent.
U.S. crude oil futures ended the day at $91.29 a
barrel, or $2.22 lower.
U.S. retail sales fell 0.4 percent in March, the U.S.
Commerce Department said, contracting for two of the last three
months. A day earlier, the International Energy
Agency cut its global oil demand growth estimate for this year
by 25,000 barrels per day.
"The economic sensitive commodities - energy, industrial
metals - have been signaling weakness for the past two months,
and you could see that many investors are now reassessing global
growth prospects," said Jeffrey Sherman, a commodities portfolio
manager at DoubleLine Capital LP in Los Angeles.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,406.50, down from Thursday's close of $7,610 a
tonne. The metal hit a session low of $7,375 on rising
inventories of the red metal and uncertain demand, not far from
eight-month lows of $7,331.25 hit on April 4.
Other industrial metals finished lower on Friday.
Aluminum closed at $1,852 a tonne from $1,898 on
Thursday while zinc ended the day at $1,874 from $1,914.
Natural gas and agricultural commodities traded higher on
fundamental factors from those markets.
New York Mercantile Exchange natural gas futures hit
$4.24 per million British thermal units, the highest since July
2011, as late season cold weather tightened the supply-demand
balance.
May natural gas futures settled 8.3 cents higher on Friday
at $4.222 per mmBtu.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose 2.4 percent on
Friday on healthy export demand, and worries about U.S. crops,
while soybeans rose on stronger demand.
(Reporting by Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by David Gregorio)