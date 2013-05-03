* U.S. unemployment at 4-year low after April jobs growth * Copper up most in 18 months; gold flat as dollar rallies * Brent crude oil up more than 1 pct on the day and week * Gold ends flat on day and up 1 pct on week (Updates with settlement prices) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, May 3 Copper prices jumped more than 6 percent on Friday, their biggest gain in 18 months, while oil and other commodities rose with the stock market after robust U.S. jobs data for April soothed investor worries about the economy. Gold ended flat as the U.S. dollar rose its most in two weeks against the euro after the employment figures. Agricultural markets rose on crop fundamentals, with soybeans up 1 percent on concerns about a nine-year low in U.S. soy supplies. Cocoa settled little changed after rising in early trade near a five-month high. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodities bellwether, rose 1.2 percent. For the week, the index tracking 19 mostly U.S.-traded commodities added 1.7 percent - the strongest weekly gain in three months. Commodities seemed a lot weaker two days ago, when bearish U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data sparked a selloff as May's trading began. Oil and metals markets had also seen a brief but brutal tumble in mid-April on global economic concerns. U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April put markets on a different course on Friday as traders and investors warmed to data showing unemployment in the world's largest economy falling to a four-year low of 7.5 percent. "This shows the job market and the economy in general appear to be more resilient than investors had feared," said Joe Manimbo, an analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. Commodity markets had been trending higher since Thursday after the European Central Bank cut lending rates to a record low, promising enough liquidity to euro zone banks and credit access to small companies to avert a recession. In Friday's session, copper's benchmark three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,265 a tonne, up 6.4 percent for its biggest one-day gain since October, 2011. For the week, the industrial metal rose nearly 3.5 percent. Aside from the U.S. jobs figures, copper was also propped up by data showing an outflow of metal from LME-registered warehouses MCU-STOCKS over the last two weeks after a six-month rise previously, signaling improved demand. "Although one swallow does not make a summer ... we nonetheless believe that the inventory trend reversal could also support a shift in sentiment among market players, who are currently assuming a massive copper production surplus of over 400,000 tonnes," Commerzbank said in a research note. Copper has been one of the most downtrodden commodities this year, showing a decline of more than 8 percent for 2013 despite Friday's rebound. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of London finished at above $104.19 a barrel, up 1.3 percent on the day and 1.2 percent on the week. For the year, it was down 6 percent. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled at $1,463.90 an ounce, down slightly on the day and up 1 percent on the week. The contract was down nearly 13 percent on the year. Prices at 3:32 p.m. EST (1932 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.48 1.49 1.6% 4.0% Brent crude 104.03 1.18 1.2% -6.4% Natural gas 4.041 0.016 0.4% 20.6% US gold 1464.20 -3.40 -0.2% -12.6% Gold 1468.50 2.26 0.2% -12.3% US Copper 331.45 21.00 6.8% -9.3% LME Copper 7270.00 422.00 6.2% -8.3% Dollar 82.123 -0.101 -0.1% 7.0% US corn 699.50 2.00 0.3% 0.2% US soybeans 1455.00 14.00 1.0% 2.6% US wheat 711.25 -7.50 -1.0% -8.6% US Coffee 140.90 1.45 1.0% -2.0% US Cocoa 2416.00 2.00 0.1% 8.1% US Sugar 17.53 -0.07 -0.4% -10.1% US silver 24.014 0.184 0.8% -20.6% US platinum 1501.20 1.00 0.1% -2.4% US palladium 693.30 0.00 0.0% -1.4% (Editing by Dale Hudson and David Gregorio)