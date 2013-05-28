* May reading for US consumer reading at over 5-year high
* US single-family home prices gain their most in 7 years
* Corn, soy leap as wet weather threatens acreage, yields
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 28 Oil and copper prices jumped on
Tuesday on stronger U.S. consumer confidence and signs of easier
monetary policy from central banks, while yield-threatening crop
weather boosted corn and soybean futures.
Gold fell as the growing appetite for risk diminished the
safe-haven pull in bullion. Arabica coffee also
declined, hitting the lowest price in more than 3-1/2 years due
to bumper harvest expectations.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodity prices, closed up for the first time in
five sessions, hitting a near one-week high. Ten of the CRB's 19
components rose, with corn, soybeans and heating oil all gaining
about 2 percent or more.
ECONOMY, MIDEAST RISK HELPS OIL
Oil prices rose after a May reading for U.S. consumer
confidence hit a more than 5-year high, suggesting demand for
oil could rise as the economy in the United States, the world's
largest oil consumer, showed signs of improvement.
Stocks on Wall Street, a proxy for business confidence,
rallied as well, lending a further boost to oil, as central
banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed
to foster global growth.
"The consumer confidence number was a big factor here, and
the overall strength of the equity markets added to the tenor of
demand outlook, which should be picking up," said John Kilduff,
partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Oil was also boosted by worries that the escalating war in
Syria might spark more strife in the Middle East, which accounts
for almost a fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil supplies.
Crude oil's benchmark Brent grade from Europe's
North Sea closed up 1.6 percent at $104.23 a barrel. U.S. crude
settled nearly 1 percent higher at $95.01.
COPPER GAINS ON RISING US HOME PRICES
Copper also rose on the higher U.S. consumer confidence
reading and data showing prices of single-family homes in the
country having gained the most in seven years. The base metal is
one of the key raw materials in home building and is used mainly
in power and telecommunications cabling.
Offsetting some bullish sentiment in copper was data
showing China's factory activity shrank in May for the first
time in seven months. The data reignited worries over sputtering
growth in China, which accounts for around 40 percent of the
world demand for refined copper.
"We expect copper to continue moving around current levels
as dips will attract consumer buying so the downside should be
pretty limited. But the upside is also limited as caution over
growth out of China will prompt some selling at higher prices,"
Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
The benchmark three-month copper futures contract in London
closed up 0.3 percent at $7,322 a tonne, after touching
a session peak of $7,379.
WET WEATHER DRIVES SOY, CORN
Corn and soybean prices leapt as wet U.S. weather threatened
to trim crop acreage and yields.
"There was more rain than expected and more is coming this
week. There is concern we'll lose more corn acres than
previously thought and now it's delaying soybean plantings too,"
said Art Liming, a futures strategist for Citigroup.
Corn for the new-December U.S. crop, the contract
most affected by planting delays, rose 2.7 percent in Chicago
trade to close at $5.51 a bushel. It was the contract's biggest
rise in a month and the fourth consecutive session in which it
has closed up.
Soybeans for July ended at $15.09-1/4 a bushel in
Chicago, rising 2.2 percent for their largest gain in two weeks.
Prices at 5:16 p.m. EDT (2116 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 95.03 0.88 0.9% 3.5%
Brent crude 104.35 1.73 1.7% -6.1%
Natural gas 4.174 -0.063 -1.5% 24.6%
US gold 1378.90 -7.70 -0.6% -17.7%
Gold 1379.85 -14.43 -1.0% -17.6%
US Copper 3.32 0.02 0.6% -99.1%
LME Copper 7323.00 24.00 0.3% -7.7%
Dollar 84.262 0.562 0.7% 9.8%
US corn 666.50 9.25 1.4% -4.5%
US soybeans 1509.25 33.00 2.2% 6.4%
US wheat 693.75 -3.75 -0.5% -10.8%
US Coffee 126.45 -0.80 -0.6% -12.1%
US Cocoa 2205.00 -41.00 -1.8% -1.4%
US Sugar 16.72 -0.12 -0.7% -14.3%
US silver 0.222 -0.003 -1.3% -99.3%
US platinum 1461.80 9.90 0.7% -5.0%
US palladium 757.00 30.55 4.2% 7.6%