* China May exports, domestic activity show momentum loss * Brent crude oil down 0.6 pct; London copper off 1 pct * CRB index falls 0.4 pct after last week's 2 pct gain By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 10 Commodities ended mostly lower on Monday after weak data from the No. 2 economy and major consumer China weighed on oil and copper prices and sentiment across raw materials markets. Gold and silver prices edged higher, and arabica coffee moved up too, limiting some of the losses. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 0.4 percent on the session, after a 2 percent gain through last week - its highest weekly rise since September. Oil prices fell after May exports and domestic activity data out of China indicated that economic growth was slowing in the second largest oil consuming nation. Exports posted their lowest annual growth rate in almost a year in May at 1 percent. Risks are rising that China's economic growth will fall further in the second quarter and that full-year forecasts will be cut, economists said. Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea closed at $103.95 per barrel, down 61 cents or 0.6 percent. New York-traded U.S. crude finished down 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $95.77 a barrel. Besides the bearish demand picture from China, the fundamental outlook has been weakened lately by data showing U.S. crude stockpiles at or near record highs. That aside, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has estimated that global reserves of shale oil that can be drilled with today's technology have shot up 10 times higher compared to an estimate from two years ago. OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release their monthly global oil demand reports on Tuesday, with the EIA to follow on Wednesday. Despite the gloomy outlook, some speculators have been working to push oil prices higher, raising the net long positions in Brent crude to their highest level in more than three months during the week to June 4, trade data showed. The three-month copper futures contract in London fell nearly 1 percent to close at $7,162 a tonne, after hitting a mid-May low of $7,126.50 during the session. Traders attributed the decline almost entirely to the economic data out of China, which accounts for as much as 40 percent of global refined copper demand. Prices at 4:27 p.m. EDT (2027 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.73 -0.30 -0.3% 4.3% Brent crude 103.76 -0.80 -0.8% -6.6% Natural gas 3.800 -0.028 -0.7% 13.4% US gold 1386.00 3.00 0.2% -17.3% Gold 1385.66 1.77 0.1% -17.2% US Copper 3.24 -0.03 -0.8% -11.3% LME Copper 7162.00 -68.00 -0.9% -9.7% Dollar 81.669 0.000 0.0% 6.4% CRB 286.498 -1.176 -0.4% -2.9% US corn 650.00 -16.25 -2.4% -6.9% US soybeans 1511.75 -16.50 -1.1% 6.6% US wheat 689.75 -6.50 -0.9% -11.3% US Coffee 128.75 1.80 1.4% -10.5% US Cocoa 2360.00 -4.00 -0.2% 5.5% US Sugar 16.38 -0.05 -0.3% -16.0% US silver 21.925 21.708 1.6% -27.5% US platinum 1506.90 4.30 0.0% -2.1% US palladium 767.65 8.20 1.1% 9.1% (Editing by Chris Reese)