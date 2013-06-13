* Crude up after US retail sales rise, jobless claims drop
* Copper, gold end down on worry of central banks tightening
* Sugar up on short-covering; grains dip on friendly weather
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 13 Oil rose for a second straight
day on Thursday after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected
retail sales and a fall in jobless claims, while copper hit a
6-week low on worries that central banks may resort to monetary
tightening sooner than thought.
Gold fell almost 1 percent, as the U.S. data fueled concerns
that the Federal Reserve could reduce its monthly commitment to
buy $85 billion of government bonds.
Three quantitative easing programs by the Fed have boosted
gold and commodity prices for nearly three years. Speculation
has heightened that the U.S. central bank may taper its monetary
easing, after Bank of Japan decided this week not to enlarge a
$1.4 trillion stimulus announced in April.
"Right now the outlook for stimulus, which is one of the
most supportive factors, is diminishing, so people are looking
for an end" to the Fed's third quantitative easing program,
Commerzbank metals analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
Raw sugar rose on short-covering after touching a
near 3-year low on expectations of a third year of surplus
supply.
Grains prices fell, with corn hitting a three-week low and
soybeans down as much as 2 percent, due to ideal growing
conditions developing in the U.S. Midwest grain belt.
The mixed trend led the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
, a commodities bellwether that tracks 19 markets, to
close flat for a second day in a row.
OIL UP BUT OUTLOOK WEAK
In oil, the benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea
settled up 0.7 percent, or 76 cents, at $104.25 a
barrel, after falling to a session low of $102.75. Brent prices
have declined from a 2013 high near $120 reached Feb. 8.
New York-traded U.S. crude finished up 0.8 percent,
or 81 cents, at $96.69.
Oil prices rose after data showed U.S. retail sales gained
0.6 percent in May, extending April's modest 0.1 percent rise. A
separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits fell last week, nearing its lowest level in
five years.
But traders also said supply-demand concerns were weighing
on the near-term outlook for oil.
"The market is being held back by weak underlying
fundamentals," said Gene McGillian, oil analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Unless a clear direction was establised, "we're still going
to be driven by headline trading," McGillian added. Oil prices
have moved in $5-$6 range over the last five weeks, reacting to
various data.
METALS, GRAINS DOWN
In copper, the benchmark three-month futures contract in
London closed down 1 percent at $7,050 a tonne in open
outcry trading, erasing Wednesday's gain of 0.8 percent.
The three-month contract, which is down 11 percent this
year, later extended losses in electronic trading to a low of
$7,011.25 a tonne, its weakest price since May 3.
In gold, the spot price of bullion was down 0.7
percent at $1,378.61 an ounce by 3:26 p.m. EDT (1926 GMT),
hovering around $10 above Tuesday's three-week low of $1,366.
Corn and soybeans fell amid forecasts for frequent rainfall
and warmer weather in the U.S. Midwest that should boost growth
of crops in the Grains Belt, agricultural meteorologists said.
Grains prices also remained under pressure after Wednesday's
U.S. government crop report which predicted farmers will harvest
the largest corn and soybean crops ever this autumn, even as
existing supplies continued to tighten.
U.S. soybeans for July delivery settled down 2
percent at $15.10-1/4 a bushel in Chicago trade. July corn
finished 1 percent lower at $6.43-1/2.
Prices at 4:31 p.m. EDT (2031 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 96.67 0.79 0.8% 5.3%
Brent crude 104.26 0.77 0.7% -6.2%
Natural gas 3.814 0.037 1.0% 13.8%
US gold 1377.80 -14.20 -1.0% -17.8%
Gold 1384.24 -3.55 -0.3% -17.3%
US Copper 3.19 -0.04 -1.3% -12.8%
LME Copper 7050.00 -70.00 -1.0% -11.1%
Dollar 80.668 -0.279 -0.3% 5.1%
CRB 285.297 0.073 0.0% -3.3%
US corn 643.50 -6.75 -1.0% -7.8%
US soybeans 1510.25 -30.50 -2.0% 6.4%
US wheat 685.50 2.50 0.4% -11.9%
US Coffee 123.70 0.95 0.8% -14.0%
US Cocoa 2308.00 -64.00 -2.7% 3.2%
US Sugar 16.24 0.03 0.2% -16.8%
US silver 21.583 21.365 1.5% -28.6%
US platinum 1447.10 -35.20 0.0% -6.0%
US palladium 729.35 -25.90 -3.4% 3.7%
