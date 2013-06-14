* Sugar rallies, cocoa sinks as softs dominate big moves
* U.S. data points to moderate growth
* Market focus shifting to Fed policy meeting next week
NEW YORK, June 14 Oil prices rallied to
nine-month highs and gold prices rose on Friday after news that
the United States had authorized sending U.S. weapons to Syrian
rebels sparked concerns about rising geopolitical tensions in
the Middle East.
Raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. jumped more than 3
percent on a short-covering rally, while cocoa extended recent
losses and fell 2.5 percent.
Wheat futures hit their lowest in more than two months as
the harvest advanced in the southern U.S. Plains. New-crop corn
and soybean futures eased on ideal growing conditions.
Escalating tensions in the Middle East lifted commodities as
did U.S. data suggesting the world's biggest economy is on a
moderate growth path, which would boost raw materials demand.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
commodities bellwether that tracks 19 markets, rose 0.31
percent. But it was down 0.5 percent on the week.
Wall Street stocks fell for the third day in four.
Attention will shift to a Federal Reserve policy meeting
next week for signs of when the U.S. central bank plans to scale
back its monthly $85 billion bond purchase program.
Most economists expect the Fed to scale back its bond
purchases by year-end, a Reuters poll showed.
"Markets are looking at next week's Fed meeting to be the
big driver in the short-term," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
OIL UP ON MIDDLE EAST UNREST
Front-month Brent crude futures settled 98 cents
higher at $105.93 per barrel, the highest settlement price since
April 9, after touching a session high of $106.64.
Brent, which had been bouncing between $99 and $105 for the
past eight sessions, settled up 1.3 percent on the week.
U.S. oil settled $1.16 higher at $97.85 per barrel,
the highest settlement since late January, after touching a
nine-month high of $98.25. It was up 1.9 percent on the week.
President Barack Obama authorized arming rebels in Syria
after the White House said it had proof the Syrian government
had used chemical weapons against them.
Although Syria is not a key global oil supplier, investors
worry that an escalating civil war could lead to unrest in
oil-producing regions of the Middle East, which pumps more than
a third of the world's oil.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said more U.S.
military support for rebel Syrian forces could stoke violence in
the Middle East.
U.S. crude also garnered some strength from data this week
that showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in
weekly jobless claims.
PHYSICAL DEMAND, SAFE HAVEN BUYING BUOY GOLD
Resilient demand for coins and bars and a pullback in the
U.S. equities market lifted gold on the day and for the week.
Traders said Middle East tensions also boosted the metal's
safe-haven appeal. Western diplomats said the United States is
considering setting up a no-fly zone in Syria, which would
represent its first intervention in that civil war. The White
House said Syria had crossed a "red line" by using nerve gas.
The precious metal rose about 0.3 percent on the week, its
third weekly rise in the last four weeks following a historic
two-day selloff in mid-April.
"We've seen volume remain strong after it dramatically
picked up starting in the middle of April," said Scott Carter,
CEO of precious metals dealer Lear Capital, adding that the
sharp price drop prompted investors to add physical gold and
silver positions.
Spot gold XAU= ended the day up 0.7 percent at $1,390.2 an
ounce.
SUGAR JUMPS, COCOA SINKS
ICE raw sugar futures surged to post their largest daily
gain since November on a short-covering rally, while cocoa
futures sank under pressure from technical weakness and
expectations of ample supplies.
July raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. jumped 0.54 cents,
or 3.2 percent, to settle at 16.78 cents per lb in
technically-driven dealings after prices sank to 16.17 cents on
Thursday, the lowest level for the front month since July 2010.
It was the front month's steepest one-day gain in seven
months, pushing sugar to a weekly gain of about 2 percent after
five weeks of losses.
"The specs are starting to cover this big short position,
and they're not getting as much help from the cash market," said
Jack Scoville, vice president for Price Futures Group in
Chicago.
Data this week showed Brazilian mills were diverting more
cane to ethanol over sugar production, expected to help whittle
down huge supplies of sweetener.
September cocoa futures on ICE dropped $57, or 2.5
percent, to finish at $2,253 a tonne, leaving the second-month
contract down almost 5 percent from last Friday's close
in its largest weekly loss since late January.
Dealers attributed the fall to favorable crop weather in
West African growing regions and chart weakness.
Prices at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 97.89 1.20 1.2% 6.6%
Brent crude 105.88 0.93 0.9% -4.7%
Natural gas 3.733 -0.081 -2.1% 11.4%
US gold 1387.60 9.80 0.7% -17.2%
Gold 1390.20 4.76 0.3% -17.0%
US Copper 3.20 0.02 0.5% -12.3%
LME Copper 7090.00 40.00 0.6% -10.6%
Dollar 80.618 -0.134 -0.2% 5.0%
CRB 286.176 0.879 0.3% -3.0%
US corn 655.00 11.50 1.8% -6.2%
US soybeans 1516.50 5.25 0.4% 6.9%
US wheat 680.75 -4.75 -0.7% -12.5%
US Coffee 122.25 -1.45 -1.2% -15.0%
US Cocoa 2246.00 -62.00 -2.7% 0.4%
US Sugar 16.78 0.54 3.3% -14.0%
US silver 21.954 21.738 1.6% -27.4%
US platinum 1447.40 0.30 0.0% -5.9%
US palladium 729.80 0.45 0.1% 3.8%
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)