* China manufacturing survey, Fed stimulus exit plan weigh * CRB index down nearly 3 pct, biggest drop since Dec 2011 * Gold at 2-1/2 year low, crude oil sinks 3 pct * Copper at 20-month low; aluminum, nickel multiyear lows * Corn, soy and wheat not spared; sugar, coffee tumble By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 20 Commodities suffered their biggest selloff in a year and a half on Thursday as bleak Chinese data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its stimulus efforts hurt the outlook for global growth. Gold hit a 2-1/2 year low and oil sank 3 percent. Copper prices dropped to a 20-month bottom while aluminum and nickel hit multiyear lows on worries about slowing factory activity in China, the world's largest buyer of metals. Agricultural markets were not spared. Soybeans, corn and wheat were all down, and sugar and coffee set multiyear lows. A broad rally in the dollar, powered by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's outline on Wednesday of a possible timeline for the U.S. central bank's winding down of its stimulus, added to steep declines in commodities denominated in the greenback. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a commodities bellwether that tracks 19 markets, fell nearly 3 percent for its sharpest tumble since December 2011. "Today's slide could be one for the history books, at least in gold," said Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FC Stone. Gold and silver fell to a September 2010 low after Bernanke said the Fed could start paring $85 billion of monthly bond purchases later this year. The flood of easy money created by the Fed since the 2008-2009 financial crisis has been integral to rallies in gold and other commodities. Bernanke indicated the stimulus programs could stop by mid-2014 if the U.S. economy is strong enough. His remarks went far beyond a communique by Fed policymakers earlier on Wednesday after a two-day meeting, which said the central bank will continue its bond purchases for now and "closely monitor incoming information on economic and financial developments in coming months." "Once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to taper the asset purchases, we are likely to see a stronger U.S. dollar. Commodities that are priced in the dollar will tend to weaken in this kind of environment," said Lee Chen Hoay, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Gold's selloff accelerated after it broke through its April low of $1,321 an ounce, a key support level, to below $1,282. By 1900 GMT, the spot price of bullion was down more than 5 percent at $1,279.50 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell $87.80, or more than 6 percent, to settle at $1,286.20 an ounce. Oil prices fell by nearly $4 a barrel after a survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in June heightened the risk of a sharper slowdown this quarter in the world's second-largest oil consumer. Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea closed $3.97 a barrel lower at $102.15. In New York, the front-month contract for U.S. crude settled down $2.84 a barrel at $95.40. Copper's slide was pressured partly by climbing stockpiles of the metal at warehouses monitored by the London Metal Exchange. Inventories are at around 10-year highs, contributing to the 14-percent drop in prices this year. Copper's benchmark three-month futures contract on the LME closed at $6,770 a tonne, down 2 percent from Wednesday's last bid of $6,960. The session low was $6,750, a bottom since October 2011. Prices at 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 94.94 -2.84 -2.9% 3.4% Brent crude 101.91 -4.21 -4.0% -8.3% Natural gas 3.877 -0.086 -2.2% 15.7% US gold 1286.20 -87.80 -6.4% -23.2% Gold 1280.46 -70.23 -5.2% -23.5% US Copper 3.06 -0.08 -2.5% -16.2% LME Copper 6770.00 -190.00 -2.7% -14.6% Dollar 81.911 0.483 0.6% 6.7% CRB 279.569 -8.388 -2.9% -5.2% US corn 673.25 -9.00 -1.3% -3.6% US soybeans 1497.50 -25.50 -1.7% 5.6% US wheat 700.50 -6.50 -0.9% -10.0% US Coffee 117.65 -5.10 -4.2% -18.2% US Cocoa 2172.00 -64.00 -2.9% -2.9% US Sugar 16.38 -0.59 -3.5% -16.0% US silver 19.823 19.607 1.5% -34.4% US platinum 1363.80 -60.10 0.0% -11.4% US palladium 663.55 -31.30 -4.5% -5.7%