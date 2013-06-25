By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 25 Copper closed higher on Tuesday, recovering from a three-year low earlier in the day, as China's central bank sought to soothe fears of a credit crunch in the world's top metals consumer, while oil finished flat and gold fell amid a stronger dollar. Crop prices mostly rose. Cocoa finished higher as it found technical support a day after hitting a 2-1/2-month low. Raw sugar edged up for a third straight day, underpinned by unfavorable harvest weather in top grower Brazil. Soybean futures rose for a second straight session, supported by firm cash prices as domestic processors use supplies from last year's drought-hit harvest. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.2 percent, recouping all it lost on Monday. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,805 a tonne, versus Monday's $6,670. During the session, it hit $6,602, its lowest since July 2010. In oil, the closely watched Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled up 10 cents at $101.26 a barrel after a sluggish day of trading. Gold eased as a raft of positive U.S. housing and consumer confidence data lifted the dollar for a fifth straight day and reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would rein in its monetary stimulus program in the next few months. The spot price of gold was down $5.93, or 0.46 percent, at $1,275.09 an ounce at 3:28 p.m. EDT (1928 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,288.80. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies. Prices at 5:19 p.m. EDT (2119 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.25 0.07 0.1% 3.7% Brent crude 101.15 -0.01 0.0% -9.0% Natural gas 3.647 -0.092 -2.5% 8.8% US gold 1275.10 -2.00 -0.2% -23.9% Gold 1276.69 -4.60 -0.4% -23.7% US Copper 3.07 0.05 1.6% -15.9% LME Copper 6795.00 125.00 1.9% -14.3% Dollar 82.599 0.174 0.2% 7.6% CRB 278.019 0.542 0.2% -5.8% US corn 656.75 3.50 0.5% -5.9% US soybeans 1525.25 13.25 0.9% 7.5% US wheat 675.75 -3.25 -0.5% -13.1% US Coffee 120.25 0.80 0.7% -16.4% US Cocoa 2191.00 22.00 1.0% -2.0% US Sugar 17.07 0.06 0.4% -12.5% US silver 19.526 19.331 1.5% -35.4% US platinum 1350.50 21.40 0.0% -12.2% US palladium 667.15 11.05 1.7% -5.1%