China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 25 Copper closed higher on Tuesday, recovering from a three-year low earlier in the day, as China's central bank sought to soothe fears of a credit crunch in the world's top metals consumer, while oil finished flat and gold fell amid a stronger dollar. Crop prices mostly rose. Cocoa finished higher as it found technical support a day after hitting a 2-1/2-month low. Raw sugar edged up for a third straight day, underpinned by unfavorable harvest weather in top grower Brazil. Soybean futures rose for a second straight session, supported by firm cash prices as domestic processors use supplies from last year's drought-hit harvest. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.2 percent, recouping all it lost on Monday. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $6,805 a tonne, versus Monday's $6,670. During the session, it hit $6,602, its lowest since July 2010. In oil, the closely watched Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea settled up 10 cents at $101.26 a barrel after a sluggish day of trading. Gold eased as a raft of positive U.S. housing and consumer confidence data lifted the dollar for a fifth straight day and reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would rein in its monetary stimulus program in the next few months. The spot price of gold was down $5.93, or 0.46 percent, at $1,275.09 an ounce at 3:28 p.m. EDT (1928 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,288.80. The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies. Prices at 5:19 p.m. EDT (2119 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 95.25 0.07 0.1% 3.7% Brent crude 101.15 -0.01 0.0% -9.0% Natural gas 3.647 -0.092 -2.5% 8.8% US gold 1275.10 -2.00 -0.2% -23.9% Gold 1276.69 -4.60 -0.4% -23.7% US Copper 3.07 0.05 1.6% -15.9% LME Copper 6795.00 125.00 1.9% -14.3% Dollar 82.599 0.174 0.2% 7.6% CRB 278.019 0.542 0.2% -5.8% US corn 656.75 3.50 0.5% -5.9% US soybeans 1525.25 13.25 0.9% 7.5% US wheat 675.75 -3.25 -0.5% -13.1% US Coffee 120.25 0.80 0.7% -16.4% US Cocoa 2191.00 22.00 1.0% -2.0% US Sugar 17.07 0.06 0.4% -12.5% US silver 19.526 19.331 1.5% -35.4% US platinum 1350.50 21.40 0.0% -12.2% US palladium 667.15 11.05 1.7% -5.1%
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
SEOUL, March 30 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it estimated its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped 82 percent, topping analysts' expectations, as rising steel prices outpaced growth in raw material costs.