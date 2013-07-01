By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 1 Gold prices jumped 2 percent on
Monday as trading for the third quarter opened after a record
quarterly loss in the prior three months, and copper and oil
futures rose too as the dollar fell against most major
currencies.
Most crop markets tumbled.
Corn futures fell to a 2-1/2-year low on forecasts
for beneficial U.S. crop weather and a government acreage report
that showed farmers planted the largest corn area in 77 years.
Raw sugar prices fell for a fourth straight session,
but remained above a recent three-year low.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
rose 0.8 percent for its largest daily gain in a
month.
The spot price of gold hit a session peak of
$1,260.61 an ounce before steadying at $1,253.80 in New York's
late afternoon trade. On Friday, spot gold hit a near three-year
low of $1,180.71, ending the second quarter with a record loss
of 23 percent.
Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said Monday's
bounce in gold was an expected reaction to Friday's retreat
although he wasn't sure if the uptrend would last.
"I doubt there will be a lot of bargain hunting given a
whole array of macro numbers this week," he said.
Traders and investors are awaiting U.S. payrolls report for
June, due on Friday. A strong payrolls reading would likely
signal more pressure on the Fed to reduce its stimulus, lifting
Treasury yields and the dollar, and depressing gold.
Markets are also watching the European Central Bank's policy
meeting on Thursday, which is likely to emphasise that the euro
zone is in a different recovery stage than the United States.
In oil, benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea
settled up 0.8 percent at $103.00 a barrel. U.S. crude
finished at $97.99, up 1.5 percent.
Copper's three-month contract in London ended up
3.39 percent at $6,979 a tonne, its highest level since June 19.
Prices at 4:04 p.m. EDT (2004 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 97.95 1.39 1.4% 6.7%
Brent crude 102.99 0.83 0.8% -7.3%
Natural gas 3.577 0.012 0.3% 6.7%
US gold 1255.70 32.00 2.6% -25.1%
Gold 1252.56 19.42 1.6% -25.2%
US Copper 3.16 0.10 3.4% -13.6%
LME Copper 6979.00 229.00 3.4% -12.0%
Dollar 83.001 -0.135 -0.2% 8.1%
CRB 277.901 2.281 0.8% -5.8%
US corn 655.50 -23.75 -3.5% -6.1%
US soybeans 1570.50 6.00 0.4% 10.7%
US wheat 645.75 -2.75 -0.4% -17.0%
US Coffee 121.20 1.20 1.0% -15.7%
US Cocoa 2201.00 7.00 0.3% -1.6%
US Sugar 16.69 -0.23 -1.4% -14.5%
US silver 19.560 19.365 1.6% -35.3%
US platinum 1379.20 42.30 0.0% -10.4%
US palladium 684.90 25.70 3.9% -2.6%
(Editing by David Gregorio)