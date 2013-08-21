NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. oil prices tumbled for a second straight day on Wednesday on signs that companies are replenishing depleted inventory in America's Midwest, and gold was little changed, as minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting gave few clues about when the U.S. central bank may cut back on economic stimulus. Prices for cotton, cocoa, nickel, coffee and copper fell sharply as the dollar rallied after the Fed minutes were released. Investors still expect the central bank to curtail its stimulus in September, which should boost the U.S. currency. Cotton prices fell the most, by around 5 percent, and cocoa dropped by more than 2 percent while the rest lost about 1 percent about 1 percent or more. Soybeans was one of the few markets that bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities, hitting a two-month high on forecasts for warmer and drier weather that posed a threat to the developing U.S. crop. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-CRB index closed down 0.7 percent, sliding for a second day in a row after a run-up in fourth earlier sessions. In oil, U.S. crude settled down 1.2 percent at $103.85 a barrel, extending Tuesday's 2 percent slide. The market fell on indications that oil was flowing back into the Cushing storage hub in the U.S. Midwest which seemed depleted earlier. Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea closed down 0.3 percent at $109.81 a barrel. Brent is not a component of the CRB index. Gold fell much less than other commodities, with the spot price down just 0.3 percent to $1,366.28 an ounce by 5:20 p.m. EDT (2120 GMT). The decline came after the Fed's July meeting minutes showed a few policymakers thought it would soon be time to slow the pace of their bond buying "somewhat" while others counselled patience. Prices at 5:23 p.m. EDT (2123 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 103.84 -1.27 -1.2% 13.1% Brent crude 109.76 -0.39 -0.4% -1.2% Natural gas 3.460 0.016 0.5% 3.3% US gold 1370.60 -2.50 -0.2% -18.2% Gold 1366.28 -4.39 -0.3% -18.4% US Copper 3.31 -0.03 -0.9% -9.4% LME Copper 7240.00 -80.00 -1.1% -8.7% Dollar 81.315 0.409 0.5% 5.9% CRB 288.235 -2.106 -0.7% -2.3% US corn 498.00 14.25 3.0% -28.7% US soybeans 1333.00 23.75 1.8% -6.0% US wheat 638.75 6.75 1.1% -17.9% US Coffee 113.50 -1.45 -1.3% -21.1% US Cocoa 2420.00 -57.00 -2.3% 8.2% US Sugar 16.32 -0.15 -0.9% -16.4% US silver 22.963 22.732 1.7% -24.0% US platinum 1519.10 -6.40 0.0% -1.3% US palladium 746.90 -2.75 -0.4% 6.2%