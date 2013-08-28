By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Oil and gold prices surged for
a second straight day on Wednesday as speculation of an imminent
military strike on Syria raised worries about Middle East oil
supplies and pushed safe-haven investors toward precious metals.
Copper prices extended their downtrend as the
looming Western-led strike on Syria made investors in base
metals more cautious over risk. Concern about rising copper
stockpiles in China also weighed on prices.
In crop markets, raw sugar fell on increased cane
crushing in Brazil, the world's largest producer of the
sweetener. Cocoa rallied on speculative buying with an
eye on weather forecasts in West Africa. Soybeans rose on
signs of strong export demand for U.S. soy and worries that rain
forecast for the Midwest will arrive too late to be of much help
to the maturing U.S. crop.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
settled up 0.3 percent as higher oil, gasoline, cocoa
and soybean prices offset losses in copper and other base metals
such as nickel and aluminum.
International benchmark Brent crude oil hit a six-month high
and gained over 5 percent in two sessions as U.S. officials
sketched out plans for multinational strikes against forces of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, blamed for poison gas attacks
last week.
Syria is not a major oil producer, but financial markets are
worried that violence there could disrupt other oil exporters in
the Middle East.
When a strike may come is not known, but oil markets are
already on edge over a steep drop in exports from Libya where a
month-long strike by armed security guards shut the main ports.
The OPEC nation's output has dropped to 250,000 barrels per day
from prewar levels of 1.6 million bpd.
Brent crude settled up $2.25 at $116.61 after
hitting a six-month high of $117.34. U.S. crude gained
$1.09 to settle at $110.10.
In gold, the spot price of bullion was up 0.2 percent
at $1,416.26 an ounce by 4:10 p.m. (2010 GMT), having earlier
hit $1,433.31, its highest price since May 14.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$1.40 an ounce at $1,418.60, with trading volume about 10
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
After tumbling to a three-year low of $1,180 on June 28, the
price of gold has now rallied 21 percent in the last two months.
Prices at 4:11 p.m. EDT (2011 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 109.40 0.39 0.4% 19.1%
Brent crude 115.91 1.55 1.4% 4.3%
Natural gas 3.567 0.033 0.9% 6.4%
US gold 1419.00 -1.60 -0.1% -15.3%
Gold 1416.46 0.52 0.0% -15.4%
US Copper 3.31 -0.02 -0.8% -9.5%
LME Copper 7290.00 -25.00 -0.3% -8.1%
Dollar 81.418 0.252 0.3% 6.1%
CRB 295.690 0.981 0.3% 0.2%
US corn 504.25 4.50 0.9% -27.8%
US soybeans 1433.00 19.00 1.3% 1.0%
US wheat 646.50 -4.25 -0.7% -16.9%
US Coffee 114.60 1.45 1.3% -20.3%
US Cocoa 2463.00 43.00 1.8% 10.2%
US Sugar 16.44 -0.02 -0.1% -15.7%
US silver 24.391 24.144 1.7% -19.3%
US platinum 1540.10 8.00 0.0% 0.1%
US palladium 746.05 -3.10 -0.4% 6.1%