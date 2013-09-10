By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Oil prices hit a 2-week low on
Tuesday while gold and other commodities fell after Syria
accepted a proposal by Russia to give up its chemical weapons,
potentially winning a reprieve from a threatened U.S.-led
military strike.
The dollar rose to an almost seven-week peak against
the yen as the easing tensions over Syria and encouraging
Chinese economic data eroded demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency. A strong dollar tends to weigh on demand for
commodities denominated in the U.S. currency.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, fell 0.8 percent, extending Monday's
decline of 0.4 percent.
Fourteen of the 19 commodity markets tracked by the CRB
closed in negative territory, with silver dominating losses with
a 3 percent drop and gasoline, crude oil, heating oil
and gold all falling by about 2 percent.
Oil prices slid more than $2 a barrel after Syria accepted a
Russian diplomatic initiative for it to hand over chemical
weapons blamed for a poison gas attack last month on civilians.
There were serious differences, however, between Russia and the
United States that could obstruct a United Nations resolution to
seal a deal.
"The market is in the process of removing the risk premium
that Syria attributed to it," said Andy Lebow, vice president at
Jefferies Bache in New York.
"The market's assessing less of a probability of any
military action, given the diplomacy."
Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea
settled down $2.47, or 2.2 percent, at $111.25 a barrel.
U.S. crude finished down $2.13, or 1.9 percent, at
$107.39.
Gold, a perceived safe-haven like the U.S. dollar, fell 2
percent to near a 3-week low.
Benchmark U.S. gold futures for December delivery
settled down $26.60 at $1,360.10 an ounce.
The spot price of bullion was down 1.7 percent by
4:20 p.m. EDT (2020 GMT) to $1,363.51 an ounce. Earlier, it slid
to $1,357.34, marking a low since Aug. 22.
Prices at 4:27 p.m. EDT (2027 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 107.33 -2.19 -2.0% 16.9%
Brent crude 111.49 -2.23 -2.0% 0.3%
Natural gas 3.584 -0.021 -0.6% 7.0%
US gold 1364.00 -22.70 -1.6% -18.6%
Gold 1363.40 -23.54 -1.7% -18.6%
US Copper 3.26 -0.02 -0.5% -10.8%
LME Copper 7170.00 -26.00 -0.4% -9.6%
Dollar 81.808 0.017 0.0% 6.6%
CRB 290.086 -2.180 -0.8% -1.7%
US corn 474.75 -2.50 -0.5% -32.0%
US soybeans 1403.75 -0.50 0.0% -1.1%
US wheat 633.75 5.00 0.8% -18.5%
US Coffee 112.35 -1.50 -1.3% -21.9%
US Cocoa 2544.00 18.00 0.7% 13.8%
US Sugar 17.18 0.17 1.0% -11.9%
US silver 22.966 22.729 1.6% -24.0%
US platinum 1474.10 -8.90 0.0% -4.2%
US palladium 691.05 9.65 1.4% -1.7%