By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Oil prices closed sharply
lower on Monday after the U.S. and Russia reached an agreement
over the weekend to seize chemical weapons from Syria, and gold
ended weaker as investors remained skittish ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy setting meeting.
On the agricultural side, soybeans posted their biggest drop
in nearly two weeks after forecasts for more rain eased concerns
about declining harvest prospects for U.S. plantings.
Still, a weaker dollar limited the decline in commodities
priced in the U.S. currency. The greenback hit a four-week low
after ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew his
name as a candidate to lead the Federal Reserve.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
indicator for commodity prices, closed down half a percentage
point, extending Friday's 0.4 percent drop.
Crude oil, gasoline, heating oil and
soybeans posted declines of about 2 percent each,
dragging down the 19-commodity index.
On the contrary, natural gas prices gained nearly 2
percent on brighter prospects of lower production and
inventories.
Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea for
November settled down $1.63 at $110.07 a barrel. It fell during
the session to $108.73, its weakest level since Aug. 12.
The United States reached a deal at the weekend with Russia
that could avert U.S. strikes on Syria as punishment for last
month's attack. Even so, Washington joined France and Britain in
warning President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that there would be
consequences if he fails to stick to a deal under which Syria
must give up its chemical weapons.
In gold, the spot price of bullion was down 1.4
percent at $1,306.86 an ounce by 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).
Gold fell as the market absorbed Summer's withdrawal from
the race for the Fed leadership and braced for the central
bank's two-day policy meeting beginning Tuesday that could
decide on the next move for the U.S. stimulus.
Prices at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 106.16 -2.05 -1.9% 15.6%
Brent crude 109.61 -2.09 -1.9% -1.4%
Natural gas 3.738 0.061 1.7% 11.5%
US gold 1317.80 9.20 0.7% -21.4%
Gold 1307.50 -18.76 -1.4% -21.9%
US Copper 3.22 0.02 0.6% -11.8%
LME Copper 7085.00 44.00 0.6% -10.7%
Dollar 81.264 -0.188 -0.2% 5.9%
CRB 289.462 -1.558 -0.5% -1.9%
US corn 456.50 -2.50 -0.5% -34.6%
US soybeans 1348.25 -33.25 -2.4% -5.0%
US wheat 641.25 -0.25 0.0% -17.6%
US Coffee 114.80 -0.75 -0.6% -20.2%
US Cocoa 2576.00 0.00 0.0% 15.2%
US Sugar 16.94 -0.15 -0.9% -13.2%
US silver 21.963 21.746 1.6% -27.3%
US platinum 1441.20 -3.30 0.0% -6.3%
US palladium 704.30 6.80 1.0% 0.1%