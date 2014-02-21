By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 21 Arabica coffee posted its biggest weekly gain in over 14 years on Friday as the drought in top producer Brazil pushed the market into overbought territory, and natural gas traded near a five-year high on bitterly cold U.S. weather forecasts. Raw sugar also rose on Brazil's dry conditions, hitting a two-month high as funds and investors covered short positions in a rallying market. Arabica gained almost 20 percent on the week, its largest weekly rise since December 1999. Natural gas climbed 16 percent, its biggest gain since a 20 percent jump in the final week of January. For the year, both commodities were up 50 percent. The ferocity of the gains, including a more than 10 percent jump in both markets on Wednesday, has taken traders aback, with some suggesting that momentum traders and hedge funds may be rushing into a fundamental rally late in the game. Analysts said the gains also speak to a larger phenomenon that has transformed commodity markets over the past year. Major raw material indexes, and the commodities they track, have decoupled from stock markets and foreign exchange rates to chart an independent course, ending a five-year period of unprecedented correlation following the financial crisis. "It's been a monster move," Jeff Grossman, president at New York's BRG Brokerage, said in a reference to natural gas. "This is a market that's going to be hanging in there for awhile." The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index rose almost 3 percent on the week, its biggest move higher since the week of Sept. 14, 2012. For Friday, however, the commodities bellwether was flat on weakness in its main component, U.S. crude oil, and markets like heating oil, corn, wheat and cocoa. U.S. arabica's benchmark second-month contract, May, settled little changed, up 0.05 cent at $1.6950 cents per lb, below Thursday's 16-month peak of $1.7750. For the week, the contract was up 19 percent amid heavy, volatile trade. Analysts have revised down crop estimates for Brazil after local forecaster Somar predicted that key arabica growing regions will remain "without significant rain or with light showers." The Relative Strength Index for May arabica showed a reading of 80.7. Since last Friday, the index has been at above 70, indicating an overbought market. "Ultimately what the market is trying to do is price in uncertainty, price in risk," said Alex Parry, a coffee broker at ABN AMRO. In raw sugar, the benchmark front-month contract rallied 0.39 cent, or 2.4 percent, to settle at 16.72 cents a lb in New York. It earlier rose to 16.79 cents during the session, the highest price for a spot contract in raw sugar since December. Natural gas rose as much as 4 percent on the day before closing off its highs, as some players took profit on the market's huge move for the week. Front-month natural gas for delivery in March finished up 7.1 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $6.135 per million British thermal units. The session high was $6.308 per mmBtu, not far from Thursday's five-year high of $6.40. U.S. weather forecasters are calling for "a far-reaching, intense late winter cold snap" next week and into early March that will stretch across much of the country and into southern states. Sub-zero temperatures were expected across the northern tier of the country, they said. Prices at 2:48 p.m. EST (1948 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT CLOSE CHG CHG US crude 102.09 -0.66 -0.6% Brent crude 109.72 -0.58 -0.5% Natural gas 6.135 0.071 1.2% US gold 1323.90 6.80 0.5% Gold 1326.86 4.35 0.3% US Copper 3.29 0.01 0.4% LME Copper 7155.00 0.00 0.0% Dollar 80.255 -0.031 0.0% CRB 301.584 0.334 0.1% US corn 453.00 -2.25 -0.5% US soybeans 1370.75 12.50 0.9% US wheat 609.75 -6.50 -1.1% US Coffee 168.55 -0.25 -0.1% US Cocoa 2929.00 -21.00 -0.7% US Sugar 16.72 0.39 2.4% US silver 21.782 21.565 1.6% US platinum 1427.90 15.40 0.0% US palladium 740.00 3.70 0.5% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Paul Simao)