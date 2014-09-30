NEW YORK, Sept 30 Commodities posted their biggest quarterly drop in three years on Tuesday as plummeting oil prices and lower markets from gold to copper to soybeans brought the third straight monthly decline to a sector pressured by a surging U.S. dollar.

Oil's benchmark Brent crude fell to its lowest in more than two years. U.S. crude slid nearly 4 percent, its biggest daily decline since 2012.

Gold futures hit a 2014 low, the sharpest monthly slide since June 2013. Copper had its biggest monthly loss since March. Soybeans fell their most in a quarter since 2008.

Traders said commodities fell under pressure from the U.S. dollar's rally to a four-year high, which gave the currency its biggest quarterly gain in six years. Other factors included pressure on oil from a slide in the expiring front-month contract in U.S. gasoline, concerns about China's growth and the record harvest in U.S. soybeans.

"With end-of-quarter rebalancing, we've seen more selling triggered as investors change their allocations, and with the dollar's strength, commodities are getting sold across the board," said Amrita Sen at Energy Aspects in London.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index fell nearly 2 percent on the day, 5 percent on the month and 10 percent on the quarter. It was the CRB's biggest quarterly loss since September 2011. The index has fallen every month since the end of June.

In energy markets, U.S. crude closed down $3.41 at $91.16 barrel. New York gasoline for October slid 4 percent, or almost 11 cents, to finish below $2.60 a gallon, giving back half its gains from a two-week rally. Brent crude lost more than $2.50 to trade under $95, after setting a two-year low at $94.24.

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.6 percent at $1,218.80 an ounce, after a 2014 low of $1,204.30.

"The bottom line is that the dollar will continue to appreciate against the euro quite significantly in the next couple of months until the end of next year and this will see gold prices fall," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.1 percent at $6,667 a tonne, down 4.5 percent in September, its biggest monthly slump since March.

"There's not a whole lot of positive near-term indicators to get the copper market to rebound," Nomura metals and mining analyst Patrick Jones said.

"We're getting to the point now where we have meaningful new supply starting to hit the market," he said, anticipating a "worrisome" property market in top metals consumer China.

Soybean futures settled at $9.13-1/4 a bushel, a quarterly decline of nearly 35 percent, the biggest since 2008, as traders bet that record U.S. harvest will replenish supplies depleted by huge exports to China. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)