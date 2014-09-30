By Barani Krishnan
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Commodities posted their
biggest quarterly drop in three years on Tuesday as plummeting
oil prices and lower markets from gold to copper to soybeans
brought the third straight monthly decline to a sector pressured
by a surging U.S. dollar.
Oil's benchmark Brent crude fell to its lowest in more than
two years. U.S. crude slid nearly 4 percent, its biggest daily
decline since 2012.
Gold futures hit a 2014 low, the sharpest monthly slide
since June 2013. Copper had its biggest monthly loss since
March. Soybeans fell their most in a quarter since 2008.
Traders said commodities fell under pressure from the U.S.
dollar's rally to a four-year high, which gave the currency its
biggest quarterly gain in six years. Other factors included
pressure on oil from a slide in the expiring front-month
contract in U.S. gasoline, concerns about China's growth and the
record harvest in U.S. soybeans.
"With end-of-quarter rebalancing, we've seen more selling
triggered as investors change their allocations, and with the
dollar's strength, commodities are getting sold across the
board," said Amrita Sen at Energy Aspects in London.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
fell nearly 2 percent on the day, 5 percent on the
month and 10 percent on the quarter. It was the CRB's biggest
quarterly loss since September 2011. The index has fallen every
month since the end of June.
In energy markets, U.S. crude closed down $3.41 at
$91.16 barrel. New York gasoline for October slid 4
percent, or almost 11 cents, to finish below $2.60 a gallon,
giving back half its gains from a two-week rally. Brent crude
lost more than $2.50 to trade under $95, after setting a
two-year low at $94.24.
U.S. gold futures settled down 0.6 percent at
$1,218.80 an ounce, after a 2014 low of $1,204.30.
"The bottom line is that the dollar will continue to
appreciate against the euro quite significantly in the next
couple of months until the end of next year and this will see
gold prices fall," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended down 1.1 percent at $6,667 a tonne, down 4.5 percent in
September, its biggest monthly slump since March.
"There's not a whole lot of positive near-term indicators to
get the copper market to rebound," Nomura metals and mining
analyst Patrick Jones said.
"We're getting to the point now where we have meaningful new
supply starting to hit the market," he said, anticipating a
"worrisome" property market in top metals consumer China.
Soybean futures settled at $9.13-1/4 a bushel, a
quarterly decline of nearly 35 percent, the biggest since 2008,
as traders bet that record U.S. harvest will replenish supplies
depleted by huge exports to China.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)