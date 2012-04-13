* China Q1 GDP grows 8.1 pct, slowest in nearly 3 years
* Weaker growth may spur more monetary easing in China
* Selling restrained; equities, grains hold gains
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 13 Copper and oil tripped on
Friday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest
pace in nearly three years, underlining concern about demand
from the major commodity buyer.
But losses were restrained, with grains clinging to some
gains along with Asian equities, as investors saw the
weaker-than-expected China GDP reading as a sign that Beijing
could ease monetary policy further to support the economy.
China's gross domestic product rose an annual 8.1 percent in
January-March, less than the 8.3 percent that economists in a
Reuters poll had forecast.
The slightly lower growth figure "was not a big
dealbreaker", said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho
Corporate Bank, who was looking at 8.4 percent.
"My big picture's unchanged which is that China will go
through a soft bounce. Commodities are really reacting more to
the kind of stimulus possibilities rather than a slight drop
below expectations for China's growth," said Varathan.
Copper led the way lower for commodities, with the London
three-month benchmark down 1 percent to $8,135 a tonne
by 0646 GMT, on track for a second straight week of losses.
The drop came after copper surged more than 2 percent on
Thursday in a broad-based rally in risk assets premised on hopes
first-quarter growth in China, the world's top copper user,
would surpass forecasts.
"We do expect prices to come off a bit because the market
had expected China's growth to top forecasts," said Ben Le Brun,
market analyst at OptionsXpress.
"But even at this level, it is higher than what the
government expects growth to be. I don't see it as a major cause
of worry."
The latest GDP number matched the 8.1 percent posted in the
second quarter of 2009, when policymakers in the world's
second-biggest economy were rolling out 4 trillion yuan ($634
billion) in stimulus measures to counter the financial crisis
that had driven global trade to a virtual halt.
LENDING SPIKE
The GDP data headlined a flurry of indicators that showed
industrial output expanded 11.9 percent and retail sales rose
15.2 percent, both for March, and quarterly fixed asset
investment, one of the principal drivers of China's economy,
grew 20.9 percent.
Front-month Brent crude slipped 71 cents to $121 per
barrel. The contract is poised for a fourth straight weekly
decline, matching a similar losing streak in late September.
U.S. oil dropped 46 cents to $103.18 a barrel.
Caution ahead of talks between Iran and world powers and
North Korea's missile launch capped losses in oil. Top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia also reiterated on Friday that it was
determined to bring down high oil prices.
Spot gold held steady at $1,674.34 an ounce, while
U.S. corn and soybeans were modestly higher. Chicago corn
gained 0.2 percent to $6.38-3/4 a bushel and soybeans were
up 0.1 percent at $14.43.
Helping support sentiment towards risk assets was a
surprisingly strong spike in China's new loans to 1.01 trillion
yuan ($160.1 billion) in March, signalling Beijing's intent to
support a cooling economy.
Data earlier this week also confirmed China's import
appetite last month remained firm, with copper imports the
fourth-highest on a monthly basis, and crude oil imports the
third biggest ever on a daily basis.
Analysts say bulk of the imports were probably meant to
boost stockpiles in anticipation of a pickup in Chinese demand.
"The real question is whether this stock building will lead
to any usage of these resources. Otherwise, six months down the
road it could mean softer demand," said Mizuho's Varathan.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
