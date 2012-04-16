* Copper at 3-month low, platinum at weakest in more than 2
months
* Firmer dollar also weighing, euro hits one-month trough
* Coming Up: U.S. New York Fed Empire State Survey; 1230
GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 16 Commodities slid on Monday,
with copper hitting fresh three-month lows and oil and grains
also in the red, as worries about the global economy from China
to Europe pushed investors out of risky assets.
Gold, otherwise a safe haven, fell too, as the dollar
strengthened with rising Spanish bond yields renewing fears
about the debt-plagued euro zone, and platinum sank to its
lowest since January.
Worries about Spain, China's slowest first-quarter economic
expansion in nearly three years and growing doubts about a U.S.
economic recovery have combined to fuel aversion to risk assets.
"There's not much optimism out there. We think the second
quarter should be the low point of this cycle as far as economic
growth is concerned," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist
at Societe Generale.
Investors may be stepping back from markets, waiting for
central banks from the United States, Europe and even China to
boost their economies through more policy stimulus, he said.
Market players shrugged off China's weekend move to let the
yuan trade more freely against the dollar, which economists say
suggests Beijing is optimistic the economy is strong enough to
withstand currency movements.
That vote of confidence, however, was not enough to allay
the pessimism fueled by Friday's data showing that China, the
world's No. 2 economy, grew an annual 8.1 percent in the first
quarter, less than the 8.3 percent economists were looking for.
"The weaker than expected Chinese data appears to be the key
driver of the market right now," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based
commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
nearly 1 percent to a three-month low of $7,915 a tonne, adding
to a 2.8-percent slide on Friday.
By 0334 GMT, LME copper was down 0.7 percent at $7,931.50,
taking its Shanghai counterpart with it. Benchmark Shanghai
copper fell as low as 56,700 yuan, its weakest since
Jan. 11.
Front-month Brent crude slipped $1.38 to $119.83 a
barrel. U.S. oil dropped 73 cents to $102.10.
Spot gold fell half a percent to $1,650.49 an ounce,
pressured by a stronger dollar. Platinum dropped 1.6
percent to $1,569.45, after falling to $1,559 earlier, a level
not seen since Jan. 25.
The dollar rose to its highest in a month versus the euro as
Spain's soaring bond yields rekindled worries about the fragile
state of the euro zone's economy, sending Asian shares lower
too.
Spain's government bond yields rose and the cost of insuring
its debt hit an all-time high on Friday, as record borrowing by
its banks from the European Central Bank highlighted fears about
the country's finances before it tests market appetite for its
debt on Thursday.
In the grains markets, Chicago corn and wheat fell more than
1 percent to their lowest in two weeks and weather concerns
eased as rains boosted the prospects for the U.S. crop.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn lost 1.3 percent to
$6.21-1/4 a bushel, while May wheat fell by the same
degree to $6.15-1/2, both at their lowest levels since March 30.
