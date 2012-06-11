* LME copper rises the most since Feb, Brent since March
* Dollar wilts after EU agrees to lend to Spanish banks
* China data shows surprise jump in commodity imports
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 11 Oil and copper posted their
biggest rally in months on Monday as investors trooped back to
riskier assets after Europe threw Spanish banks a lifeline,
calming worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
Palladium and platinum also climbed after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125
billion) for its bank rescue fund, deflating the dollar and
boosting the appeal of commodities priced in the
greenback.
U.S. grains similarly edged up, although gains were limited
as investors looked to a key U.S. government global crop supply
and demand report due out on Tuesday.
Gold came off the session's highs with the Spanish rescue
tarnishing its safe-haven appeal.
Also supporting commodities was weekend data showing China's
imports of commodities including copper, crude oil and iron ore
rose in May, defying expectations for a fall and suggesting
demand from the world's major commodity buyer remained firm.
But the bigger driver of the rally was the European Union
coming to the rescue of ailing Spanish banks, although analysts
say the market boost could be a flash in the pan.
"Clearly there is no such thing as a silver bullet for
solving the euro zone predicament," said Thomas Lam, chief
economist at DMG & Partners Securities.
"If they don't follow up the Spain rescue with additional
steps to establish a stronger fiscal framework, I don't think
this response by markets is going to be sustained."
Brent crude rose 2.2 percent to $101.61 a barrel by
0352 GMT, its biggest percentage rise since March 1. It hit a
session high of $102.21 earlier.
U.S. oil climbed 2.3 percent to $86, its steepest
gain since Feb. 21.
Supply disruption fears also aided oil after talks failed
between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and key oil producer Iran to
unblock a probe into suspected atom bomb research by Tehran.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said no progress had
been made in the Friday meeting aimed at sealing a deal on
resuming the IAEA's long-stalled investigation.
CHINA DATA SUPPORTS
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
2.4 percent to $7,467.25 a tonne, its largest gain since Feb.
21, and rebounding from near six-month lows hit in the previous
session.
Shanghai copper rose 2.6 percent, while rubber in
Tokyo and Shanghai also rallied.
Chinese data released on Sunday showed the country's copper
imports rose nearly 12 percent from April to 419,741 tonnes.
"China's data over the weekend was very encouraging, defying
the naysayers. Chinese copper demand is still lackluster but
China does need imports and after running down inventories for
some time, consumers have to import and restock," said Orient
Futures Derivatives department director Andy Du.
Traders have said that a global buyer expecting higher
prices in China in coming months had shipped a relatively large
shipment of refined copper from the United States to Shanghai in
late March, which could have arrived in the city in May.
Production data released on Monday showed China's refined
copper output dropped 1.4 percent to a three-month low in May as
some smelters undertook plant maintenance amid sluggish demand.
China also imported a record high 6 mln barrels per day of
crude oil and more iron ore last month, although analysts have
warned against drawing excessively optimistic conclusions, as
actual demand from users remained weak and the bulk of oil and
copper shipments was likely to have been moved into storage.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,597.15 an ounce,
off the session high of $1,607.95, with the Spanish news taking
some uncertainty out of the market.
Platinum jumped 1.7 percent and palladium
climbed 2.4 percent, tracking industrial metals.
Gains in U.S. grains were subdued as investors looked to the
U.S. government report on global crop supply and demand due out
on Tuesday.
Chicago corn rose 0.2 percent to $5.99-1/4 a bushel,
after rising as high as $6.03-3/4, not far from Friday's
two-week peak. Soybeans gained 0.6 percent to $14.35-1/4
and wheat rose 0.4 percent to $6.33.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)