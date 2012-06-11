* Copper, oil surge initially, then retreat from highs
* Dollar wilts after EU agrees to lend to Spanish banks
* Markets nervous ahead of Greek elections
* China data shows surprise jump in commodity imports
(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 11 Oil and metals gained
on Monday after Europe threw Spanish banks a lifeline, but
investors were wary that a rescue package of up to $125 billion
was only a temporary solution to a wider euro zone debt crisis.
Markets such as oil and copper gained strongly in Asian
trading after a weekend deal to help Spanish banks hit by a
collapse in the property sector, but most prices soon came off
their highs and gold dipped into negative territory.
"I hate to be the one who ruins the party, but all this is
doing is once again papering over the cracks in the dam and not
addressing the root issues," said David Govett, head of precious
metals at Marex Spectron in London.
"If they don't follow up the Spain rescue with additional
steps to establish a stronger fiscal framework, I don't think
this response by markets is going to be sustained," said Thomas
Lam, chief economist at DMG & Partners Securities in Singapore.
Investors are nervous about a rerun of elections on June 17
in Greece, where leaders of the country's two traditional ruling
parties warned on Sunday of political stalemate.
But commodities and other risky assets got a short-term
boost after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up
to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund,
deflating the dollar and boosting the appeal of
commodities priced in the greenback.
Also supporting commodities was weekend data showing China's
imports of commodities including copper, crude oil and iron ore
rose in May, defying expectations for a fall and suggesting
demand from the world's major commodity buyer remained firm.
OIL PARES GAINS
Crude oil surged early in the day, also helped by news that
talks failed between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and key oil
producer Iran to unblock a probe into suspected atom bomb
research by Tehran.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said no progress had
been made in the Friday meeting aimed at sealing a deal on
resuming the IAEA's long-stalled investigation.
Brent crude jumped 2.7 percent to a session high of
$102.21 a barrel, but pared the gains to about 1 percent by
midday in Europe.
U.S. oil had been on track for its biggest daily rise
since April 2, hitting an intra-day high of $86.64 a barrel
before pulling back to about $85 a barrel.
Benchmark copper futures on the London Metal Exchange
had pushed up nearly 3 percent, its biggest gain in two
months and rebounding from near six-month lows hit in the
previous session.
It pulled back to gains of 1.5 percent, supported by
Chinese data released on Sunday showing the country's copper
imports rose nearly 12 percent from April to 419,741 tonnes.
"China's data over the weekend was very encouraging, defying
the naysayers. Chinese copper demand is still lackluster but
China does need imports and after running down inventories for
some time, consumers have to import and restock," said Orient
Futures Derivatives department director Andy Du.
Traders have said that a global buyer expecting higher
prices in China in coming months had shipped a relatively large
shipment of refined copper from the United States to Shanghai in
late March, which could have arrived in the city in May.
Production data released on Monday showed China's refined
copper output dropped 1.4 percent to a three-month low in May as
some smelters undertook plant maintenance amid sluggish demand.
China also imported a record high 6 million barrels per day
of crude oil and more iron ore last month, although analysts
have warned against drawing excessively optimistic conclusions,
as actual demand from users remained weak and the bulk of oil
and copper shipments was likely to have been moved into storage.
GOLD DIPS INTO RED
Gold reversed direction as investors sold the metal when it
popped back above $1,600 per ounce, wary about last week's sharp
price drop.
"A bailout for the European banks is a positive for the euro
and in a way a positive for gold, but it may take some of the
risk attraction of gold away, so there is some negativity there
as well," Mitsui Precious Metals analyst David Jollie said.
Spot gold shed about $2 to about $1,591 an ounce, off
a session high of $1,607.95.
Other precious metals with industrial uses held up better.
Platinum rose about 1 percent and palladium added
nearly 2 percent, tracking industrial metals.
In agriculture markets, Chicago corn futures were
slightly firmer, staying close to a two-week high hit on Friday
on dry weather concerns but with looming U.S. government crop
estimates encouraging caution in the market.
Wheat and soybeans rose on relief at the deal to
shore up Spain's banks, although gains were capped by some
position-squaring before Tuesday's U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on global supply-demand of farm products.
Raw sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE also clawed
higher after the Spanish bailout deal.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey, Christopher Johnson and
Maytaal Angel; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alison Birrane)