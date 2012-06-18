* Oil, copper, grains off session highs; gold cuts loss
* Greece to forge new govt after pro-bailout parties win
* Market optimism in check given other Europe worries
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 18 Commodities rose on Monday on
relief after pro-bailout parties triumphed in Greece's election,
averting another financial turmoil, but the rally was seen
losing steam as investors realised it would take more to resolve
Europe's debt crisis.
Oil, copper, wheat and rubber jumped when markets opened as
political parties supporting debt-stricken Greece's bailout won
by a narrow lead at Sunday's election, fueling appetite for
riskier assets. A victory for radical leftists would have led to
a Greek exit from the euro zone, plunging the single currency
bloc into chaos.
Gold fell, snapping a six-day rally, as the Greece news
trimmed its safe-haven appeal.
The Greek political parties who won will begin forging a
government on Monday, but analysts cautioned the optimism and
the price gains may be short-lived.
"I'm not sure the rally is going to last long. The problems
are still there, you still have huge fiscal issues and it's not
just Greece, it's Spain and others," said Dominic Schnider,
executive director for wealth management research at UBS.
Most commodity prices have already come off the session's
highs and gold has cut its losses, reflecting investor caution
on what awaits the euro zone after the Greek poll, given high
borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and the continued threat to
the global economy from the region's debt crisis.
Brent crude was up 92 cents at $98.53 a barrel by
0312 GMT, well off a one-week high of $99.50 touched earlier.
U.S. oil gained 84 cents to $84.87, after hitting a
one-week top of $85.60.
"We should see the concerns over Italy and Spain restricting
any further upside moves on crude," said Jim Ritterbusch,
president of trading consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates in
Galena, Illinois.
Oil players are also watching the start of talks in Moscow
between world powers and major oil producer Iran.
The United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and
Germany are hoping to win concessions from Tehran and forestall
a potential new war in the Middle East that could disrupt oil
supplies.
GOLD LOSES SHINE
Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,623.40 an ounce,
after falling more than 1 percent earlier as the Greek outcome
revived appetite for riskier assets.
Bullion, which often tracks movements in the euro ignored
steep gains in the single currency, but analysts are convinced
gold's losses should be curbed given a shaky global economy.
"The Greek situation looks okay for now, but I think there's
not much reason to sell," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity
trading for Japan at Standard Bank.
This week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, where investors
will be looking for more clues on the chances of a third round
of quantitative easing after a recent spate of weak U.S.
economic data, will be key for the gold market.
Gold is up more than 4 percent so far this month, mainly
after rising by around that much on June 1 - its biggest rally
in over three years - when dismal U.S. jobs data fueled talk of
more U.S. monetary easing.
Copper rose half a percent to $7,550 a tonne, coming
off the session's peak of $7,615, its loftiest since May 30.
But copper's gains were trimmed by data showing average home
prices in China's 70 major cities fell for a third straight
month on a year-on-year basis since Beijing imposed strict curbs
on property speculation more than two years ago.
U.S. wheat and corn also came off the day's peaks, with
Chicago July wheat up 0.7 percent at $6.14 a bushel after
rising as high as $6.19-1/2. December corn gained 1.1
percent to $5.11-3/4, off a session high of $5.16-1/2.
Tokyo rubber was up 3 percent at 255 yen per kg,
after hitting a high of 257.4 yen, a level not seen since June
1.
(Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu and Lewa Pardomuan;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)