* Brent crude hits 18-month low, US oil lowest since Oct
* China factory output shrinks for 8th straight month
* Federal Reserve opts for more modest stimulus measure
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 21 Oil touched multi-month lows
and copper slid on Thursday as the lack of more aggressive steps
by the Federal Reserve to lift the U.S. economy and another sign
of a slowdown in China dragged down commodities.
Data showing manufacturing activity in China, a major
commodity buyer, shrank for an eighth straight month in June,
pushed prices further into the red, increasing the selling
pressure sparked by dismay that the U.S. central bank opted for
a modest stimulus measure.
Brent crude sank to its lowest in 18 months, U.S oil hit its
weakest since October, and copper fell more than 1 percent as
the poor Chinese data and the absence of a signal that the Fed
would launch a third round of quantitative easing only dimmed
the outlook for raw material demand further.
"We are seeing a risk-off day," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The slide in commodities began on Wednesday, a day after
they posted their biggest rally in four months, reflecting the
nervousness engulfing investors with Europe trapped in a debt
crisis, China slowing and the U.S. economy faltering.
"I don't think in the next couple of months that any rally
will be monotonic. Nothing can be sustained in the current
environment," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at
Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Brent crude for August delivery fell 46 cents to
$92.23 a barrel by 0528 GMT, after falling to as low as $91.98,
its weakest since Dec. 20, 2010.
Front-month U.S. crude was down $1.09 at $80.36 a
barrel, after hitting an eight-month low of $80.11.
The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest
monthly indicator of China's industrial activity, fell to a
seven-month low of 48.1 in June, with export orders and prices
turning in their weakest showing since early 2009.
China is the biggest consumer of most base metals, including
copper, and uses the most oil after the United States.
But while the data added to investors' woes, market optimism
that Beijing has the ability to pump up its economy helped keep
the selling pressure in check.
"Unlike the U.S. or Europe, the Chinese government has more
tools at its disposal to stimulate the economy," said Michael
Creed, economist at National Australia Bank. "They've certainly
got a lot of money sitting in reserves."
Copper fell 1.3 percent to $7,447.25 a tonne, after
hitting a one-week trough of $7,430 earlier. Nickel
dropped 1.6 percent to $16,920.
Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,602.95 an ounce,
falling for a third day in a row on disappointment over the
Fed's action.
Corn led U.S. grains lower, with the Chicago December
contract down 1.6 percent at $5.57-1/4 a bushel amid the
broad-based market weakness.
Despite the fall, new-crop corn remains up 10 percent on the
week - most of its gains made on Monday and Tuesday - on
concerns dry weather across the U.S. Midwest would further
damage crop quality and threaten yields.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)