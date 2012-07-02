* Oil falls more than $1; copper, gold slip
* China manufacturing PMI hits 7-month low
* Corn jumps over 4 pct to 9-1/2-month top on drought
* Coming Up: U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI; 1400 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 2 Oil fell by more than a dollar
and metals dropped on Monday as most commodities began the third
quarter in the red, weighed down by weak Chinese manufacturing
data and doubts over an EU deal that had fuelled the market's
biggest rally since 2009.
Corn defied the weakness, rising more than 4 percent at one
point to a 9-1/2-month high, as a worsening U.S. drought put
harvests in doubt, extending the rally in new-crop December corn
after its record near-15 percent surge last week.
Supported by the corn price, wheat also jumped to levels
unseen since last September, but other commodities gave back
part of Friday's steep gains after data showed China's
manufacturing activity hit a seven-month low in June.
The fall in most commodities prices underscored the
fragility of markets which on Friday staged their biggest
one-day gain since March 2009 - the Reuters Jefferies CRB index
climbed 4.6 percent - after euro zone leaders said they
would allow their rescue fund to inject aid directly into banks
from next year, and moved to stabilise bond markets.
Brent crude fell $1.50 to $96.30 a barrel and U.S.
oil also lost more than a dollar to $83.83 by 0502 GMT,
after both posted their fourth largest daily gain on record on
Friday.
Friday's surge was "a rally driven by tentative hope and
shaky expectations," said Thomas Lam, chief economist at DMG &
Partners Securities. "Given the expected timeline, the progress
from the Europeans thus far is still too sluggish and unsteady,"
he said.
CORN EXTENDS RALLY
Copper dropped 0.8 percent to $7,630.75 a tonne,
after jumping more than 4 percent on Friday, its steepest since
late November.
"The latest China PMI data has dampened sentiment,
underlining how fragile the global economy is," said Orient
Futures derivatives director Andy Du, referring to a survey
released on Monday that showed factory activity shrank in June
at the fastest pace in seven months.
China is the world's top copper consumer, and a Chinese
slowdown has made it difficult for investors to push up copper
strongly, even from prices which hit six-month lows last month.
Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,592.49 an ounce,
tracking the euro's losses.
The euro took a breather after its biggest single-day
rally in eight months as investors searched for fresh leads to
stretch Friday's steep gains fuelled by the EU deal.
Bucking the trend, corn led U.S. grains higher, with the
December contract on Chicago Board of Trade hitting a
session peak of $6.64 a bushel, before trimming gains to
$6.53-1/4, up 3 percent.
Extreme heat and dryness are hurting the U.S. corn crop at
its crucial pollination phase, a situation weather forecasters
expect to continue this week, with only small amounts of rain
seen for drought-plagued Indiana and Ohio.
Chicago September wheat was up 1.1 percent at
$7.65-1/4 a bushel, after touching a 9-1/2-month top of
$7.74-3/4, tracking corn higher on prospects of higher volumes
being channeled into animal rations, given the tight global
supply of corn.
Soybeans, with harvests also threatened by the U.S.
drought, rose 1 percent to $14.42-1/4.
Tokyo rubber futures rose as much as 5 percent in a
belated response to the EU deal, but have since cut gains, to
245.5 yen per kg, up 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)