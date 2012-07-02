* Eurozone optimism fades on weak global manufacturing data
* Oil tumbles before closing off lows; copper down 1 pct
* Agricultural markets extend rally on crop concerns
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 2 Commodities began the third
quarter on a mixed note on Monday, with energy and metals prices
closing down on economic concerns while agricultural markets
extended their rally on worries about U.S. crop weather.
Investors' euphoria over last week's euro zone debt deal
faded as weak U.S., European and Chinese manufacturing data
reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth and the threat
to demand for industrial commodities such as oil, copper and
aluminum.
Grains markets posted multi-month highs, reacting to the
worsening drought in the U.S. Midwest crop belt.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index finished
virtually flat after accounting for the different settlements
among its 19 markets.
"After all the excitement on Friday, and the improvement in
technicals, we are still rangebound and are still in the same
broad range that we've been in since the beginning of May," said
Stanley Dash, a technical analyst at TradeStation who watches
the gold market.
Gold was one of the markets that ended little changed
as investors awaited clearer signals for the third quarter.
U.S. crude settled down 1.4 percent, or $1.21, at
$83.75 a barrel, after falling as much as $2.86 earlier in the
session. It had jumped more than 9 percent, or $7, in Friday's
session, helped by an EU deal to help Italy and Spain lower
their borrowing costs.
Benchmark Brent crude out London finished down 46
cents at $97.34 a barrel, recovering from a low of $95.30. It
rose more than $6 on Friday.
"Today's selloff is a natural reaction after such enormous
gains at the end of last week," said Eugen Weinberg,
Commerzbank's global head of commodities research and a
commentator on oil.
Copper fell almost 1 percent in New York and London
trading. The economically sensitive metal was also
pressured by a stronger dollar against the euro,
which resulted in less demand for copper from users of the
single currency.
Euphoria over last week's EU summit deal faded, after the
U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for
the first time since July 2009 as new orders tumbled, according
to an industry report released on Monday.
That came after business surveys on Monday showed
manufacturing activity in the euro zone held at its lowest level
since June 2009, with factories preparing for worse to come as
jobs were cut at the fastest rate in two-and-a-half years.
A factory slump in China and Japan deepened as crumbling
orders from abroad dragged activity to seven-month lows,
heightening worries that the health of the global economy is
deteriorating.
"Although last week's EU Summit provided a brief glimmer of
hope, triggering a sharp bout of end-quarter short covering,
today's PMI data has signaled a return to reality and reinforced
evidence of a faltering global economic outlook," said VTB
Capital base metal analyst Wiktor Bielski.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,625 per tonne, down from $7,690 at the close on
Friday when the metal surged 4.1 percent, its largest single-day
rise since Nov. 30.
In New York, the most-active September COMEX contract
settled at $3.4690 per lb, down 0.8 percent or 2.75 cents from
$3.4965 per lb on Friday.
Corn hit a 9-1/2 month peak as sweltering heat and scant
rainfall punished the crop, extending last week's 15 percent
surge as forecasts of unrelenting heat and relatively little
rain threatened to reduce the number of kernels that form on
each cob during pollination, a critical stage of development.
New-crop December corn on the Chicago Board of Trade
rose for the sixth time in seven sessions, adding 21 cents, or
3.3 percent, to $6.55-3/4 a bushel. It was the highest price for
that contract since September.
Soybeans climbed to a four-year high on a continuous chart,
supported by the stressful weather and confirmation that an
unnamed buyer -- widely believed to be China -- had purchased
nearly 1.2 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States,
the fifth largest single-day U.S. soy export sale on record.
New-crop November CBOT soybeans rose 10-1/4 cents, or
0.7 percent, to $14.38 a bushel after setting a contract high of
$14.55-3/4. The lightly traded front-month contract peaked
at $15.42, the highest for a spot contract since July 2008.
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Manolo
Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)