* Gold slides to over 2-year lows
* Bullion loses edge on stimulus fears; ETF outflows rise
* China GDP grows by less than expected 7.7 pct in Q1
* Oil, copper at multi-month lows
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 15 Gold sank to its weakest in
two years and oil and copper hit multi-month lows as investors
sold off commodities for a second day on Monday, worried that
central banks will pull the plug on stimulus and as
disappointing Chinese data signaled a setback for the global
economy.
Gold fell more than 3 percent, after sliding 5.3 percent on
Friday, as investors further slashed their bullion holdings on
concern that central banks are bent on halting stimulus measures
this year, cutting gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Holdings on global gold exchange-traded funds hit their lowest
in more than a year.
China's economy grew 7.7 percent in the first quarter,
undershooting market expectations for an 8.0 percent expansion
and frustrating investors hoping the world's No. 2 economy would
rebound after posting its weakest growth in 13 years in 2012.
The Chinese data comes after soft U.S. retail sales and
consumer sentiment numbers raised doubts about the economic
recovery momentum in the world's top economy, driving down
commodities and equities on Friday.
"There are questions about the trend of bottoming in China's
economy and whether it can re-accelerate above 8 percent this
year in a sustainable way," said Vishnu Varathan, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, in Singapore.
China's weaker than forecast gross domestic product growth
is backed by slower increase in industrial production and
fixed-asset investment, despite strong lending growth in March
as last week's data indicated.
"That shows how China's economy looks a bit uneven and risks
in the property and shadow banking sectors might be mounting.
What this means is that policymakers in China have less latitude
to spur the economy because they'll be mindful of these risks,"
said Varathan.
Spot gold hit a session trough of $1,427.14 an ounce,
its lowest since April 1, 2011. Spot gold rose as high as
$1,495.16 early in the session, before a sell-off in U.S.
futures dragged it down.
Gold was down 1.8 percent at $1,452.31 by 0754 GMT. U.S.
gold for June delivery fell as much as 5.3 percent to
$1,422.20. Spot silver and U.S. silver dropped
between 6 and 8.5 percent.
'PANIC SELLING'
"What we now see is panic selling, perhaps triggered by the
Fed's stimulus view. The Fed has given the signal that there's a
possibility to reduce QE (quantitative easing) and that took a
lot of trust out of gold," said Dominic Schnider, analyst at UBS
Wealth Management.
"And people recognise that an environment where you have no
inflation is a powerful driver to get out of the metal."
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March policy meeting
released last week showed some officials were keen on ending the
stimulative bond-buying program this year, although those views
were made ahead of last month's poor nonfarm payrolls data and
Friday's weak retail sales.
Oil futures were also hit hard after the Chinese and U.S.
data stoked investors' concerns of economic slowdown in the
world's top two oil consumers.
Brent crude dropped more than $2 to a session low of
$100.84, the lowest since July. U.S. crude fell to a
bottom of $88.46, its weakest level this year.
Prior to the latest Chinese and U.S. data, forecasters
International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries have already lowered their global oil demand growth
for 2013.
London copper slid to a near 10-month low of $7,273
a tonne, while rubber futures in Tokyo and Shanghai
dropped between 5 and 7 percent.
China is the world's biggest consumer of both copper and
rubber.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)