* Coming Up: Germany ZEW sentiment reading; 0900 GMT

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold fell to its lowest in more than two years and Brent crude dropped below $100 for the first time since July on Tuesday, as a shaky global economic outlook drove investors to liquidate assets and took a sell-off in commodities into a third day.

Gold remained at the top of sellers' lists as prices fell as much as 2 percent, bringing bullion to its cheapest since January 2011. The slide has lopped 14 percent off gold prices since Friday - the steepest three-day loss since March 1980 - and traders say buyers are unlikely to come back in until the market stabilises.

Spot gold hit a session low of $1,321.35 an ounce on Tuesday and was down 0.7 percent at $1,343.21 an ounce by 0317 GMT, a day after dropping the most in dollar terms.

Monday's drop of around $125 per ounce in cash gold eclipsed the rout on Jan. 22, 1980, a day after gold hit its then-record $850 on global panic over oil-led inflation due to Soviet intervention in Afghanistan and the Iranian revolution.

On Tuesday, U.S. gold futures fell as much as 3 percent before cutting losses to just over 1 percent, while silver futures were down 3 percent after sliding as much as 6 percent.

At one point during the morning sell-off, Japanese gold futures tumbled 10 percent.

"This is a kind of panic selling. There must be the end of it some time in the near future, but the market is still very shaky," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo.

"We just have to wait until this panic selling subdues," said Ikemizu, who was reluctant to peg a support level for gold.

"The fall in gold prices is reminiscent of some of the market capitulations seen during the global financial crisis when leveraged investors were required to sell assets to maintain balance sheets and preserve liquidity," said Ric Spooner chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"The extent of leverage is now much lower and this may see more orderly conditions return to the gold market sooner rather than later."

Physical dealers saw inquiries from jewellers following the latest sell-off, but there were no signs of buying related to tensions between the two Koreas or bombings in Boston, which killed three people and injured more than 100.

The rout stretched from gold to oil and also hit rubber and other commodities. Copper, which fell to near 18-month lows on Monday, regained some ground while wheat and soybeans rose on U.S. crop worries and strong demand.

Asian equities suffered modest losses despite steep declines on Wall Street and Japanese government bonds benefitted from the shift out of riskier assets.

Brent crude sank below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine months after recent weak U.S. and Chinese data stoked concern about fuel consumption in the world's top two users.

ECONOMIC WORRIES MOUNT

Data on Monday showed China's gross domestic product grew a less than forecast 7.7 percent in the first quarter, deflating hopes of a quicker recovery in the world's No. 2 economy which expanded last year at its slowest clip in 13 years.

On Tuesday, U.S. data pointing to a slower than expected pace of manufacturing in New York added to a recent batch of soft retail and jobs numbers.

Brent crude for June delivery fell as much as $2.63 to $98 a barrel, the lowest since July 10, 2012. The oil benchmark has fallen in nine out of 11 sessions, losing 7 percent over the five days to Tuesday.

U.S. crude for May delivery touched a 2013 low of $86.06.

"Fundamentals were not strong at the start of the year yet (investors) focused on all the bullishness in the market. But as the year went on, it got steadily more bearish and I think (the China data) was the final nail in the coffin," said Tony Nunan, an oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

"Europe is a mess and that was a foregone conclusion, then we got the poor non-farm numbers and that took away all the optimism off the U.S. economy and now with China not growing as fast as people thought everybody is turning bearish."

Underlining the bearish mood, Goldman Sachs one of the most influential banks in commodity markets, recommended that clients close their bets on higher Brent prices, warning the market could continue to fall.

Copper rose 0.6 percent to $7,243.25 a tonne, after hitting $7,085 on Monday, its cheapest since October 2011, aided by hopes of higher Chinese imports as Shanghai copper stocks dropped to seven-month lows. (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)