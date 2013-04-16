* Gold off 2-year lows, rebound follows biggest daily slide
* Brent cuts losses after falling to 9-month low below $100
* Recent weak China, U.S. data keeping sentiment shaky
* Coming Up: Germany ZEW sentiment reading; 0900 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold rebounded more than 1
percent after falling to two-year lows and Brent crude cut
losses following another sell-off on Tuesday, although caution
prevailed among investors worried over the health of the global
economy.
Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium also
bounced back along with copper after a two-day slide, while
silver snapped a four-day losing streak. Asian equities either
rose or trimmed declines, but gains in Japanese government bonds
suggested that risk aversion remains intact.
Gold's recovery comes a day after it shed $125 an ounce, its
biggest ever daily drop, as the selling that began on Friday
stalled after prices hit their cheapest since January 2011.
The precious metal, which tumbled more than 8 percent in the
previous session, fell as much as 2 percent on Tuesday, before
buyers emerged.
"The scale of the down move is such that whenever we get any
signs of stabilisation or any official sign of interest to buy,
it's going to cause something in the order of a 1.5 to 2 percent
rebound. It's only to be expected," said Tim Riddell, head of
ANZ Global Markets Research, Asia.
"Given the scale of the sell-off, I would say that the
rebound is not that impressive. The fact the stock market is
stable is helping, and it's not creating a further position
liquidation mode."
Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,373.86 an ounce by
0714 GMT after hitting a session low of $1,321.35. Silver
and palladium rose more than 3 percent, while platinum
gained nearly 3 percent.
Japanese gold futures halved losses to 5 percent.
"The fall in gold prices is reminiscent of some of the
market capitulations seen during the global financial crisis
when leveraged investors were required to sell assets to
maintain balance sheets and preserve liquidity," said Ric
Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"The extent of leverage is now much lower and this may see
more orderly conditions return to the gold market sooner rather
than later."
Physical dealers saw inquiries from jewellers following the
latest sell-off, but there were no signs of buying related to
tensions between the two Koreas or bombings in Boston, which
killed three people and injured more than 100.
Most commodities slid during early morning trading in Asia,
as investors braced for another bout of selling.
But the pressure tapered off in the afternoon, with Brent
crude coming off the day's lows. Brent sank below $100 a barrel
for the first time since July as recent weak U.S. and Chinese
data stoked concerns about fuel consumption in the world's top
two users.
ECONOMIC WORRIES MOUNT
Data on Monday showed China's gross domestic product grew a
less than forecast 7.7 percent in the first quarter, deflating
hopes of a quicker recovery in the world's No. 2 economy which
expanded last year at its slowest clip in 13 years.
Adding to the gloom was data from the United States pointing
to a slower-than-expected pace of manufacturing in New York,
which comes on the heels of a recent batch of soft retail and
jobs numbers.
Brent crude for June delivery was down 0.7 percent
at $99.90, after falling to as low as $98. The oil benchmark has
fallen in nine out of 11 sessions.
U.S. crude for May delivery dropped 0.8 percent to
$87.98 a barrel, after touching a 2013 low of $86.06.
"Fundamentals were not strong at the start of the year yet
(investors) focused on all the bullishness in the market. But as
the year went on, it got steadily more bearish and I think (the
China data) was the final nail in the coffin," said Tony Nunan,
an oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"Europe is a mess and that was a foregone conclusion, then
we got the poor non-farm numbers and that took away all the
optimism off the U.S. economy and now with China not growing as
fast as people thought everybody is turning bearish."
Underlining the bearish mood, Goldman Sachs one of
the most influential banks in commodity markets, recommended
that clients close their bets on higher Brent prices, warning
the market could continue to fall.
Copper rose half a percent to $7,240.25 a tonne,
after hitting $7,085 on Monday, its cheapest since October 2011,
aided by hopes of higher Chinese imports as Shanghai copper
stocks dropped to seven-month lows.
