* Gold off 2-year lows, rebound follows biggest daily slide

* Brent cuts losses after falling to 9-month low below $100

* Recent weak China, U.S. data keeping sentiment shaky

* Coming Up: Germany ZEW sentiment reading; 0900 GMT (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold rebounded more than 1 percent after falling to two-year lows and Brent crude cut losses following another sell-off on Tuesday, although caution prevailed among investors worried over the health of the global economy.

Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium also bounced back along with copper after a two-day slide, while silver snapped a four-day losing streak. Asian equities either rose or trimmed declines, but gains in Japanese government bonds suggested that risk aversion remains intact.

Gold's recovery comes a day after it shed $125 an ounce, its biggest ever daily drop, as the selling that began on Friday stalled after prices hit their cheapest since January 2011.

The precious metal, which tumbled more than 8 percent in the previous session, fell as much as 2 percent on Tuesday, before buyers emerged.

"The scale of the down move is such that whenever we get any signs of stabilisation or any official sign of interest to buy, it's going to cause something in the order of a 1.5 to 2 percent rebound. It's only to be expected," said Tim Riddell, head of ANZ Global Markets Research, Asia.

"Given the scale of the sell-off, I would say that the rebound is not that impressive. The fact the stock market is stable is helping, and it's not creating a further position liquidation mode."

Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,373.86 an ounce by 0714 GMT after hitting a session low of $1,321.35. Silver and palladium rose more than 3 percent, while platinum gained nearly 3 percent.

Japanese gold futures halved losses to 5 percent.

"The fall in gold prices is reminiscent of some of the market capitulations seen during the global financial crisis when leveraged investors were required to sell assets to maintain balance sheets and preserve liquidity," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"The extent of leverage is now much lower and this may see more orderly conditions return to the gold market sooner rather than later."

Physical dealers saw inquiries from jewellers following the latest sell-off, but there were no signs of buying related to tensions between the two Koreas or bombings in Boston, which killed three people and injured more than 100.

Most commodities slid during early morning trading in Asia, as investors braced for another bout of selling.

But the pressure tapered off in the afternoon, with Brent crude coming off the day's lows. Brent sank below $100 a barrel for the first time since July as recent weak U.S. and Chinese data stoked concerns about fuel consumption in the world's top two users.

ECONOMIC WORRIES MOUNT

Data on Monday showed China's gross domestic product grew a less than forecast 7.7 percent in the first quarter, deflating hopes of a quicker recovery in the world's No. 2 economy which expanded last year at its slowest clip in 13 years.

Adding to the gloom was data from the United States pointing to a slower-than-expected pace of manufacturing in New York, which comes on the heels of a recent batch of soft retail and jobs numbers.

Brent crude for June delivery was down 0.7 percent at $99.90, after falling to as low as $98. The oil benchmark has fallen in nine out of 11 sessions.

U.S. crude for May delivery dropped 0.8 percent to $87.98 a barrel, after touching a 2013 low of $86.06.

"Fundamentals were not strong at the start of the year yet (investors) focused on all the bullishness in the market. But as the year went on, it got steadily more bearish and I think (the China data) was the final nail in the coffin," said Tony Nunan, an oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.

"Europe is a mess and that was a foregone conclusion, then we got the poor non-farm numbers and that took away all the optimism off the U.S. economy and now with China not growing as fast as people thought everybody is turning bearish."

Underlining the bearish mood, Goldman Sachs one of the most influential banks in commodity markets, recommended that clients close their bets on higher Brent prices, warning the market could continue to fall.

Copper rose half a percent to $7,240.25 a tonne, after hitting $7,085 on Monday, its cheapest since October 2011, aided by hopes of higher Chinese imports as Shanghai copper stocks dropped to seven-month lows. (Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)