By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 19 Oil and copper retreated only
slightly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would scale back its massive stimulus program, with the losses
stemmed by optimism over a strengthening U.S. economy.
Gold edged higher with the Fed's move largely expected
following a raft of upbeat U.S. economic data, and most
investors in bullion have already cut positions long before
Wednesday's stimulus decision.
The Fed's move to wind down the era of cheap money sent the
dollar sharply higher, trading at five-year highs against the
yen, and would have typically dragged down commodities priced in
the greenback.
But the sell-off that many had feared did not happen, with
Asian shares rising on the Fed's commitment to keep interest
rates low.
"It wasn't a surprise anymore. The surprise would have been
if no taper would have come," said Dominic Schnider, analyst at
UBS Wealth Management.
"It's really this statement that the economy is on track
which is giving everybody quite a bit of hope."
The Fed cut the rate of its monthly bond purchases by $10
billion to $75 billion, confident that the U.S. economy was
strong enough for it to scale back its stimulus, which has
supported liquidity in markets for years and helped commodities
race higher.
Brent crude for February delivery was off 23 cents
at $109.40 a barrel by 0648 GMT. The oil benchmark gained more
than a dollar on Wednesday as investors shrugged off the Fed's
move.
"Markets were worried that speculative money was going to
come out. But what the Fed announced was an incremental change
rather than a huge change," said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"The Fed had also said they would not taper till they were
sure the economy could handle it. That, and supply worries are
supporting prices."
U.S. crude was little changed at $97.73 a barrel,
after rising by 58 cents in the prior session.
Data showing a bigger than forecast drop in U.S. crude
stockpiles last week, including a decline in inventories at the
storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, helped underpin crude prices.
Spot gold climbed 0.5 percent to $1,223.20 an ounce,
defying expectations of some in the market that prices could
fall sharply on the Fed's bond-buying cut. Bullion slipped to a
1-1/2-week low of $1,215.70 on Wednesday.
"The speculative community was already positioning to
tapering so that's why the impact wasn't that big," said UBS's
Schnider.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
off half a percent at $7,236.75 a tonne, with sustained
drawdowns on LME warehouses keeping losses in check.
In grains, U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time
in six sessions although forecasts for hefty global stocks
capped gains.
Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman