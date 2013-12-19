(New throughout, updates prices, market activity, new byline,
By Barani Krishnan
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK Dec 19 Gold tumbled to a six-month low
on Thursday in a delayed selloff to the Federal Reserve's
pullback in the U.S. monetary stimulus, while oil, natural gas
and a few agricultural markets rose to push commodities broadly
higher.
Copper followed gold lower as the dollar rallied on
the Federal Reserve's trimming of the U.S. stimulus, weighing on
demand for some dollar-denominated commodities from those
holding other currencies.
But raw sugar rose, bouncing from technically
oversold conditions at 3-1/2-year lows.
Wheat rebounded from an 18-month low and corn edged
higher, spurred by a round of bargain buying and short-covering
after recent price declines.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
rose nearly half a percent by 2:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) as the
run-up in oil, raw sugar and wheat was joined by rallies in
natural gas, heating oil and gasoline < RBc1> as well.
Twelve of the 19 commodities on the CRB rose, with natural
gas climbing 4 percent for the highest gain.
Gold slid nearly 2 percent to $1,196.31 an ounce, its
lowest since late June, as the Fed took its first step in
winding down the era of easy money that helped drive bullion to
record highs.
The Fed on Wednesday modestly trimmed the pace of its
monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion. In fresh
quarterly forecasts, the U.S. central bank also lowered its
expectations for both inflation and unemployment over the next
few years.
"A lot of gold investors are anticipating deflation not
inflation as a result of the Fed announcement, taking advantage
of the downside momentum and shorting gold at least
temporarily," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of New
Jersey-based Sica Wealth with over $1 billion in client assets.
In oil, U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent, spurred
by refiners need for oil to meet robust distillate exports.
Traders purchase of contracts to cover short positions also
boosted the market.
U.S. crude's front-month contract last traded 75
cents higher at $98.61 a barrel.
Natural gas traded at around $4.43 per million British
thermal units in New York, as data showed U.S. gas stockpiles
down by a record amount last week after frigid cold boosted
heating demand across the country.
Prices at 2:23 p.m. EDT (1923 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US crude 98.56 0.76 0.8% 7.3%
Brent crude 110.23 0.60 0.6% -0.8%
Natural gas 4.468 0.217 5.1% 33.3%
US gold 1195.20 -41.10 -3.3% -28.7%
Gold 1197.00 -20.62 -1.7% -28.5%
US Copper 3.34 -0.02 -0.6% -8.5%
LME Copper 7225.50 -44.50 -0.6% -8.9%
Dollar 80.639 0.532 0.7% 5.0%
CRB 281.324 1.137 0.4% -4.6%
US corn 430.50 5.50 1.3% -38.3%
US soybeans 1326.00 3.00 0.2% -6.5%
US wheat 610.50 -2.00 -0.3% -21.5%
US Coffee 113.70 -2.25 -1.9% -20.9%
US Cocoa 2795.00 25.00 0.9% 25.0%
US Sugar 16.18 0.29 1.8% -17.1%
US silver 19.470 -0.009 -4.4% -35.6%
US platinum 1318.30 -24.40 -1.8% -14.3%
US palladium 696.95 -2.50 -0.4% -0.9%
