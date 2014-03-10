* China exports unexpectedly shrink 18.1 pct in February
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 10 Copper sank to 8-1/2 month
lows on Monday, dropping steeply for a second session, while oil
lost more than a dollar and Shanghai-traded commodities slumped
after a surprise fall in China's exports heightened fears of an
economic slowdown.
China's exports fell 18.1 percent in February from a year
ago, confounding market expectations for an increase and adding
to a series of weak factory surveys from the start of 2014 that
point to weakness in economic activity at the world's top
consumer of most commodities.
Chinese commodities bore the brunt of the sell-off, with
Shanghai copper sliding 5 percent, rubber down more than 4
percent and Dalian iron ore futures slumping nearly 6 percent.
China's equities sank to a five-year low.
"The China data shows there will be more difficult times
ahead," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
a session low of $6,608 a tonne, its cheapest since June 25.
The metal was down 1.4 percent at $6,690 by 0842 GMT, adding
to a 3.8 percent loss on Friday which was its steepest decline
since April 2012.
Copper in Shanghai fell by its daily downside limit
of 5 percent to close at 46,670 yuan ($7,600) a tonne.
Despite a drop in overall exports, China's imports of most
commodities from copper to crude oil and iron ore rose in
February from a year ago. The weak exports suggest China's
commodity import demand could weaken in the coming months as
end-users draw down swollen inventories.
But China's imports of oil, copper and iron ore all fell
from levels in January.
"Fundamental demand has not resumed to normal levels yet,"
said analyst Chunlan Li of minerals consultancy CRU in Beijing.
Brent crude declined $1.13 to $107.87 a barrel,
snapping a two-day rise fuelled by tensions between Russia and
Ukraine that could potentially disrupt oil supplies.
U.S. oil fell $1.25 to $101.33, after touching a high
of $102.82.
Russian forces tightened their grip on Moscow-backed Crimea
by seizing another border and a military airfield as German
Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin
that a planned referendum on whether Crimea should join Russia
was illegal and violated Ukraine's constitution.
Shanghai steel futures dropped 4 percent to a
contract low of 3,221 yuan a tonne, and Dalian's iron ore
slid 5.9 percent to 728 yuan a tonne, its weakest since
the bourse introduced iron ore futures on Oct. 18.
Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer, has been weak since the start of the year as a slowing
economy curbs demand for the building material.
Construction activity, which typically picks up from March,
is unlikely to spur a strong recovery in demand for steel as
Beijing pursues economic expansion that is less driven by
investment and more fuelled by domestic consumption.
Spot gold fell for a second session and hit a
one-week low of $1,328.86 an ounce, largely due to the strong
U.S. employment data released on Friday that suggested the
Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering efforts will stay on course.
But some traders say the disappointing Chinese trade data
also weighed as investors in Shanghai futures and spot contracts
sold bullion. China is the world's top gold consumer.
"We can see liquidation from the Shanghai futures exchange
and there is no fresh buying interest on the physical side,"
said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Precious Metals.
U.S. corn and wheat dropped more than 1 percent
as investors squared positions ahead of a U.S. government report
on global supply-demand of agricultural products due later in
the day.
($1 = 6.1260 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)