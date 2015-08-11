* China guides yuan to lowest since Sept 2012 in growth push
* Oil, copper take hits as investors ponder further similar
moves
(Changes dateline, byline, writes through with new quotes)
By Amanda Cooper and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 Oil, copper and other
commodities tumbled on Tuesday after China devalued the yuan,
raising concerns that a persistently weaker currency will choke
off demand in the world's top commodities consumer.
China's central bank made what it called a "one-off
depreciation" of nearly 2 percent in the yuan after a run of
poor economic data, which sent the currency to a three-year low.
The dollar gave up immediate gains made after the
devaluation, which ordinarily would boost dollar-denominated
assets, but such is the importance of China to commodities
demand that investors overlooked any weakness in the U.S
currency.
"When you have the biggest customer for oil and commodities
devaluing, then obviously you find your product coming under
pressure and that is really how the day has panned out," said
Saxo Bank commodities strategist Ole Hansen.
"We've see this kind of competitive devaluations (in other
currencies) over the last year, which left the (yuan) relatively
over valued and they are reacting to that because their economy
cannot sustain a strong currency at this stage," he said.
China's decision followed weekend data that showed a steep
fall in exports and a slide in producer prices to a near
six-year low in July. China's strong yuan policy, partly
designed to foster its use as an international currency, has
hurt low-end export manufacturers.
The devaluation could be the first shot of a global currency
war.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 2.3
percent on the day to $49.46 a barrel, having touched a
seven-month low of $48.24 on Monday.
Adding to the pressure on crude was a monthly report from
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in
which it said it expected no extra demand for its crude oil this
year despite faster global growth in consumption.
FRAGILE CHINA
Concern about a slowing in the Chinese economy has been
compounded by a rout in its equity market that has wiped
8 percent off the value of blue-chip stocks so far this quarter.
Chinese consumption of oil accounts for more than 10 percent
of global demand, while demand for copper equates to between 45
to 50 percent of total consumption for the metal that is the
backbone of the electronics industry.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
by 3 percent to $5,145 a tonne, having hit a six-year low of
$5,109 on Tuesday.
The fear among investors is that China's decision is not a
one off, but rather has the longer-term aim of making its
exports more competitive.
"The intention is to encourage exports and the government
may figure out several solutions for that, not just the exchange
rate," said Wang Li, a consultant at CRU Group in Beijing.
Credit Suisse said "it would take much bigger action to ease
the pain among exporters, but in our view, that is not on the
high priority list of the decision makers."
Spot gold, which tends to benefit from heightened
investor uncertainty, rose 0.3 percent to $1,107.36 an ounce.
Gold has been under pressure this year from an impending
hike in U.S. interest rates and has struggled to hold above
$1,100 since a July 20 rout that pushed it down to $1,077 on
July 24, its cheapest since 2010.
But the prospect of an all-out race to the bottom among
exporting nations enticed some safe-haven buying.
"Gold is benefiting from fears that this is a new round of
'currency war'," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
Agricultural commodities also came under pressure.
Chicago corn and soybean futures dropped more
than 1 percent and wheat fell following the Chinese
devaluation and on receding concern about U.S. weather.
(Additional reporting by Eric Onstad and Jan Harvey in London;
Editing by Veronica Brown and William Hardy)