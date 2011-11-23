* Brent crude falls below $108
* China's HSBC November flash PMI falls below 50
* Euro zone debt crisis hurting manufacturing, consumption
* JPMorgan cuts Brent, WTI oil price forecasts
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 Commodities fell in
Asia, led by crude oil, after China's slowing manufacturing
industry heightened concerns that Europe's sovereign debt crisis
is spreading, sapping demand for fuel and metals.
Data showing the U.S. economy, the world's largest, grew at
a slower than expected rate in the third quarter also added to
the gloomy outlook, especially weighing on crude oil futures.
Brent crude fell below $108 a barrel, declining for
five out of the last six sessions. Corn and soybeans erased
their previous-session gains while wheat extended declines into
a fourth day.
"The general market sentiment is still very fragile and weak
data tends to ignite market concerns about global growth, with
risk sentiment easily taking a hit," said Prakriti Sofat, a
regional economist at Barclays Capital in Singapore.
"Exports are an important component of China's economy."
The HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index, the
earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, slumped in
November to 48, the lowest since March 2009. A reading below 50
indicates contraction.
The release came on the heels of a World Bank forecast that
China's economic growth would moderate starting next year as it
faces growing risks from the euro zone crisis.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, down from the previously reported 2.5 percent.
Concerns that Europe's debt crisis will drag on were
heightened by credit rating agency Moody's, which said a recent
increase in interest rates on French government debt and weaker
economic growth prospects could be negative for its credit
rating.
The euro zone woes and prospect of a hard landing in China,
the world's second largest economy, weighed on gold as well.
Bullion, a traditional safe haven during time of economic
turmoil, has largely moved in tandem with riskier assets in
recent months as heavy sell-offs in other markets force gold
investors to liquidate their profitable positions.
Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,706.59 an ounce
by 0502 GMT, extending an increase of more than 1 percent in the
previous session.
Copper trimmed gains after the factory activity data from
China, the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.2 percent to $7,346 a tonne, extending modest gains from the
previous session, but well off the day's peak of $7,462.75.
Asian shares were also hit by the Chinese data. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.9 percent, with the materials
, energy and technology
sectors leading losses.
Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday.
The slowing economies of the world's two top consumers of
oil, the United States and China, prompted JPMorgan Chase & Co
to cut its forecasts for Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude for 2012.
Rising supply, policy failures in the United States and
Europe, and signs of weaker growth in China have darkened the
outlook for commodities in the next six months, the bank said.
"The headwind of economic and financial market risks is
turning into a gale at the same time that Libyan production is
ramping up," JPMorgan's analysts, led by Lawrence Eagles, said
in a note.
The market is receiving more supply from Libya and the
Middle East while economic uncertainty increased as Europe and
the United States struggled with debt issues, the bank said,
adding that it expects Brent to fall to $105 and WTI to $94 by
the end of the first quarter next year.
ICE Brent January crude fell 90 cents to $108.13 a
barrel, after earlier touching an intraday low of $107.89.
U.S. January crude was down $1.15 at $96.86 a barrel.
GRAINS FUTURES DECLINE
Most-active January soybeans on the Chicago Board of
Trade lost 0.9 percent to $11.43-1/4 per bushel. Prices have
dropped 5.3 percent in November.
China accounted for about half of U.S. soybean and product
exports totalling more than $23 billion in 2010, according to
data from the U.S. Soybean Export Council.
Corn for December delivery lost 0.8 percent to
$5.94-1/4 per bushel, set for a third weekly decline.
December wheat fell 1 percent to $5.88 per bushel,
heading for a fourth straight week of declines because of euro
zone concerns and cheaper competing supplies from the Black Sea
region.
