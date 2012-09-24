* Global growth worries return after stimulus rally
* Gold falls from 6-1/2-month top, copper slips too
* Palladium slides by nearly 5 percent
* Soybeans at lowest since mid-August
By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Oil, gold and copper
fell on Monday as the dollar firmed and investors worried that
stimulus measures by central banks would take time to lift
sluggish global growth and boost demand for raw materials.
Oil dropped more than a dollar and copper and gold pulled
further away from multi-month highs touched last week in the
wake of a broad rally after global central banks unleashed
easing programmes to boost growth.
Palladium slid nearly 5 percent and Chicago soybeans hit
their weakest since mid-August, pressured by rising output and
slower demand.
Moves by the United States, Europe and Japan to buy bonds to
bolster their economies had lifted commodity prices in recent
weeks, but investors struggled to push prices even higher
against the backdrop of a slowdown in China and the euro zone
and an uneven U.S. economic recovery.
"Slowing economic growth is the major concern for oil
markets," said Olivier Jakob, energy consultant at Petromatrix
in Zug, Switzerland.
"I think the market is taking a dose of reality here so
investors are pulling back a little. It's a little overheated
across the board," said Mark Pervan, global head of commodity
research at ANZ in Australia.
Adding to the sour sentiment was a drop in Germany's
business sentiment in September for a fifth straight month to
its lowest since early 2010, raising fears of recession.
"September's fall in the German Ifo business survey is a
reminder that even the euro-zone's strongest economies are
suffering from a serious economic downturn," said Jennifer
McKeown, economist at Capital Economics.
A firmer dollar added to the pressure on commodities
priced in the greenback by making them more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
OIL
Brent crude fell below $110 a barrel, dropping $2 to
a low of $109.42 before recovering slightly to trade around
$110.14 by 1201 GMT, a loss of 1.3 percent. U.S. crude
shed 1.7 percent to an intraday low of $91.34 per barrel.
Brent dropped 4.5 percent last week, while U.S. crude lost
6.2 percent in their biggest weekly losses since June amid
demand worries and as top oil exporter Saudi Arabia vowed to
boost output to bring prices down.
Daniel Jaeggi, co-founder of Swiss-based commodities house
Mercuria Energy Trading, said on Monday that oil prices still
reflected "the Iranian risk premium", but suggested that lower
demand should put pressure on the market.
"Overall, I think Brent around $100 (per barrel) - somewhere
around $95 and $100 - given the macro-economic circumstances we
have, is a lot more reasonable than $120."
GOLD, COPPER DOWN
Spot gold dropped 1.0 percent to a low of $1,755.30
an ounce, after rising to as high as $1,787.20 on Friday, its
loftiest level in 6-1/2 months.
Gold has gained about 10 percent over the last five weeks,
its biggest such rise since September 2011, as investors braced
for higher inflation following moves by global central banks to
boost liquidity.
But bullion has found it difficult to clear $1,800, a level
last seen in November last year.
"Part of the issue is the lack of obvious catalysts in the
near term to take gold prices higher," Deutsche Bank analyst
Daniel Brebner said.
"There are a number of low growth concerns which could
underpin the dollar, and keep gold somewhat moribund near term."
Palladium, mainly used in auto catalyst systems to
curb pollution, tumbled nearly 5 percent to a session low, and
was on track for its biggest one-day fall since March 6.
Besides the renewed risk aversion, some of the premium
attached to platinum group metals by labour unrest in South
Africa has dissipated recently.
The sell-off in commodities hit base metals markets, where
copper hit a one-week low of $8,157.75 per tonne, down
1.5 percent, slipping further from a 4-1/2-month top of $8,422
touched last Wednesday.
Copper was also weighed by weak demand from top consumer
China ahead of a week-long national holiday, and as Chinese
manufacturers were still waiting to see orders from Beijing's
infrastructure expansion plans.
In agricultural markets, private estimates of higher U.S.
production and slowing demand from top consumer China dragged
Chicago soybeans and corn lower.
Wheat edged down after the last session's gains as growing
economic concerns weighed on prices of commodities, also
including oil and metals.
Chicago soybeans fell nearly 2 percent, to below $16 a
bushel for the first time since mid-August.
Analytics firm Informa Economics raised estimates for U.S.
soybean and corn production while farmers in South America also
geared up for a large crop.
In softs, arabica coffee and cocoa futures eased, but sugar
futures were steady, supported by rain delaying the tail end of
Brazil's harvest.
(Additional reporting by Christopher Johnson, Jan Harvey,
Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Birrane)