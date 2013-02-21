* Federal Reserve may slow or halt bond buying -minutes

* Gold hits 7-month low, oil and copper at multi-week lows

* Bullion sees largest ETF outflow in 18 months (Changes dateline, byline, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Veronica Brown and Manolo Serapio Jr

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Oil, metals and grains struggled on Thursday, after a sell-off the previous day that drove bullion to a seven-month low, on worries the U.S. central bank might scale back stimulus, which could dry up liquidity flows into commodities markets.

The world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund saw its largest one-day outflow since August 2011.

Talk of a hedge fund liquidating positions also pushed down prices below key support levels as investors wondered whether bullish bets on the global economy were premature, with evidence of a rebound in raw material demand yet to emerge.

Commodities traded in Shanghai and Tokyo also slumped, with investors unnerved as well by the Chinese government's efforts to extend property curbs and signs that its central bank may be beginning a tightening cycle.

Fed minutes from its last policy meeting suggested the bank might have to slow or stop buying bonds before seeing the pickup in employment the programme is designed to deliver.

Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis in London, said the market had gone from being heavily risk-adverse around year ago to the opposite extreme.

"All our indicators of risk perception had fallen to dangerously low levels, suggesting the market was seriously complacent, so it's not surprising that as you get a few signs that there are still problems, we're seeing things coming off," he said.

"Considering inflation in China might be an issue, Europe still remains an issue, the Fed could stop injecting liquidity sooner than people had expected, the markets were overstretched."

'FALLING KNIFE'

Despite the steep price declines, traders say it may be too early for investors to get back into the market.

"The charts look quite bad and I don't think anyone is going to come in and try to catch a falling knife for now," said a trader with a commodities trading house in Singapore.

Brent crude extended losses after its largest one-day drop in 2013. The contract for April delivery shed a further 1 percent on Thursday to a three-week low at $114.12 a barrel, adding to a fall of almost $2 on Wednesday.

U.S. crude touched a session low of $93.55, the weakest in just over a month.

Oil was among the hardest hit by Wednesday's sell-off. Hedge funds and other large speculators had nearly doubled their bets that oil prices would rise since mid-December, amassing positions in Brent and U.S. crude oil futures and options equivalent to around 440 million barrels of oil, regulatory and exchange data showed.

Oil "was on helium again and got ahead of fundamentals", said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,569.76 an ounce by 1127 GMT after falling to $1,554.49, its lowest since July 2012. Bullion slid 2.6 percent on Wednesday, its steepest one-day drop in about a year.

Expectations that the global economy may be on better footing this year due to positive indicators, from China to the United States, have dimmed gold's safe-haven draw.

But suggestions the Fed might ease up on bond-buying have also cut its appeal as an inflation hedge, dragging the price below the $1,600 psychological support level.

While ETF investors have so far resisted large-scale selling even when prices are falling, such holdings are in theory easy to liquidate if they choose to switch funds to other assets, potentially returning significant amounts of gold to the market.

"What people are concerned about is that the physical ETFs are a major threat in a way, in that if people become convinced that the bull run is unwinding, you may start to see (those inflows) moving in the opposite direction," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith said.

"That can create a vicious circle of selling, and lower prices, and selling. People are watching that very closely."

London copper fell 1 percent to $7,845 a tonne, the lowest since late December.

Soybeans led agricultural prices lower, coming off 1-1/2-week highs, also pressured by improved weather that may boost U.S. output. (Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Jane Baird)