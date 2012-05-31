(Updates prices)
* Investors flee commodities
* Oil posts biggest monthly percentage loss since 2008
* Gold close to bear market
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, May 31 Major commodities mostly fell
o n T hursday to conclude one of their worst months since the
financial crisis, as escalating fears over the euro zone's debt
problems and weak U.S. data crushed investor risk appetite this
month.
The benchmark Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index has
tumbled nearly 11 percent in May, the second-largest monthly
decline since the darkest days of 2008, stoking debate over
whether the decade-long bull market for raw materials may be
winding down.
U.S. and Brent crude oil tumbled into their biggest monthly
losses since December 2008, while copper slid 11 percent in May
to erase all of this year's gains. Gold ended the day up
slightly but registered its fourth straight monthly decline --
its most in a dozen years.
The latest cause for alarm came from signs of China's
hesitation to proceed with economic stimulus, plus fears about
how large debts carried by Spain, Italy and Greece would be met.
U.S. data showing the jobless rate rose for a fourth straight
week, and slack manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest, further
darkened the mood.
"Until markets can see some light at the end of the tunnel,
there's no compelling reason to be too long in risk assets,"
said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
"There is a clear risk that you could see an extended
selloff beyond this month if the euro zone situation doesn't get
resolved in an acceptable manner."
The CRB index fell 0.8 percent on the day and ended the
month with a 10.8 percent loss, the second-biggest monthly
percentage decline since October 2008.
U.S. crude oil settled the day at $86.53 per barrel,
1.47 percent lower. For the month, crude oil lost 17.49 percent,
the biggest monthly percentage decline since December 2008.
Brent crude oil settled at $101.87 per barrel, 1.55
percent lower on the day. For the month, Brent lost 14.73
percent, also the biggest monthly percentage drop since December
2008.
London Metal Exchange copper dropped to $7,403 per
tonne, its lowest since late December, before settling at
$7,425.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,564.30 an ounce
by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). The precious metal lost 6 percent
for May, its steepest monthly fall since December and is off 19
percent from its September high of $1,920.30, putting it close
to bear-market territory.
Investors have been inching out of commodity markets in the
last few months. Total assets under management in commodities
fell by $6 billion to $429 billion in April due to outflows
mainly in precious metals, followed by energy, Barclays Capital
said this month.
In May, natural gas trader John Arnold closed his Centaurus
fund. In April, oil fund BlueGold -- famed for its 200 percent
gain in 2008 -- announced it was shutting after racking up 35
percent losses last year.
In U.S. agricultural markets, Chicago corn, soybeans and
wheat settled lower on the day, in line with other commodities
pressured by the euro zone crisis.
Prices at 3:31 p.m. EDT (1931 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 86.71 -1.11 -1.3% -12.3%
Brent crude 102.05 -1.42 -1.4% -5.0%
Natural gas 2.422 0.004 0.2% -19.0%
US gold 1562.60 -0.80 -0.1% -0.3%
Gold 1564.50 2.60 0.2% 0.0%
US Copper 336.55 -2.45 -0.7% -2.1%
Dollar 82.991 -0.027 0.0% 3.5%
CRB 272.970 -2.080 -0.8% -10.6%
US corn 555.25 -4.25 -0.8% -14.1%
US soybeans 1340.00 -33.25 -2.4% 11.8%
US wheat 643.75 -10.00 -1.5% -1.4%
US Coffee 160.65 -3.75 -2.3% -29.6%
US Cocoa 2083.00 13.00 0.6% -1.2%
US Sugar 19.42 -0.06 -0.3% -16.4%
US silver 27.767 0.000 0.0% -0.5%
US platinum 1417.60 16.40 1.2% 0.9%
US palladium 612.10 7.40 1.2% -6.7%
