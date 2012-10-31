* Commodities set for 4 pct October loss, worst since May
* U.S. gasoline surges; worries about refinery damage
* Wheat jumps on 300,000 tonnes Egypt purchase
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Oct 31 Commodities edged higher on
Wednesday as investors dipped back into risky assets, but the
sector was on track for its worst monthly loss since May as
worries resurfaced about demand for raw materials.
U.S. gasoline surged on worries that storm Sandy damaged
refineries while U.S. financial markets resumed trading after a
two-day closure due to the monster storm that knocked out power
for millions and killed at least 50 people in nine states.
Commodities climbed along with equities, buoyed by some good
earnings reports, and as the dollar weakened against the euro,
making dollar-priced commodities cheaper for Europeans.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, rose 0.3 percent by 1705 GMT, but
was on track to suffer a 4.3 percent loss in October, the worst
performance since May, when the CRB tumbled by nearly 11
percent.
Commodities staged a rally during much of the third quarter,
lifted by announcements and anticipation of central bank easing,
but since then the focus has returned to sluggish global growth
and largely weak demand for commodities.
The fourth quarter is likely to see markets hit by more
uncertainty ahead of a potential U.S. "fiscal cliff" that could
send the world's largest economy into a recession and as new
leadership takes over in top raw materials consumer China.
"It's unlikely that you're going to get much more central
bank action before the end of this year. And while there's some
expectation in the markets of policy announcements out of China
by the new leadership, I'd be surprised if something does
materialise," said Wiktor Bielski, global head of commodities
research at VTB Capital in London.
U.S. GASOLINE SURGES
On energy markets, U.S. gasoline futures surged 5
percent as the market braced for potentially long-term fuel
supply disruptions at the East Coast's second-biggest refinery
after the massive storm that devastated the New Jersey
coastline.
"I think you see a lot of funds hedging themselves and
speculation there could be a lot of damage" from Sandy, said
Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist and founder of
iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
U.S. crude oil rose 0.6 percent while Brent crude
dipped 0.2 percent. Both were on track for monthly
losses -- 6.5 percent for U.S. crude and 3.3 percent for Brent.
Grain markets scored gains after Egypt, the world's biggest
wheat importer, made a big purchase from Romania, Russia and
France.
"We had a reminder the world is still hungry, with Egypt
buying 300,000 tonnes of wheat," said Rich Feltes, vice
president of research for R.J. O'Brien, although he noted that
none of the wheat was of U.S. origin.
On the Chicago Board of Trade, December wheat jumped
1.7 percent, December corn also climbed 1.7 percent and
January soybeans rose 1.0 percent.
GOLD TOUCHES WEEK HIGH
On metals markets, gold prices rose nearly 1 percent to
their highest in a week, but were on track to end a four-month
winning streak as October drew to a close.
"It looks like speculators are dipping their toes in again,
but probably only to do a bit of window dressing ahead of month
end," Saxo Bank vice president Ole Hansen said.
"Do not expect any major fireworks unless we close above
$1,730 or until after non-farm payrolls on Friday."
Spot gold rose 0.9 percent to $1,723.60 an ounce,
while U.S. gold futures for December rose $11.90 to
$1,724.00. The metal remains on course for a monthly drop of
nearly 3 percent, its first one-month decline since May.
Among industrial metals, benchmark copper on the London
Metal Exchange added 0.4 percent to $7,751 per tonne,
but was set for a loss of over 4 percent for the month.
"There is not much conviction in China, with the discount
from paper to physical (prices) remaining large. Still, Chinese
are reluctant to sell aggressively for now," one trader based in
Shanghai said.
In the softs markets, Arabica coffee futures slipped,
pressured by selling from top grower Brazil, while dry weather
was expected to aid the country's sugar harvest, weighing on
sugar prices.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)