NEW YORK/LONDON Aug 3 A key global commodities
price benchmark sank to 12-year lows on Monday as copper and
sugar prices hit fresh multi-year lows and oil fell below $50
for the first time in six months, as fears about a hard economic
landing in China and global glut deepened.
Selling by speculators intensified, getting August off to a
brutal start, after data showed conditions for Chinese
manufacturers deteriorated to their weakest in two years and
U.S. factory data disappointed.
U.S. oil was also hit by expectations of weaker U.S.
gasoline consumption after robust demand earlier in the summer.
Brent crude oil touched a low of $50.85 a barrel,
its weakest since Jan. 30, after fresh evidence of growing
oversupply.
"Weak Chinese data and (the) Iranian braggadocio about
500,000 additional barrels on the market as soon as sanctions
are lifted (are) bruising already weak sentiment," said Tai
Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
, which has fallen 15 percent this year, hit its lowest
since May 2003, with only four markets in positive territory.
The selling pushed oil, copper and sugar deeper into bear
territory and reinforced concerns that the decade-long
supercycle that has bolstered prices of everything from copper
to crude fueled China's economic slowdown is petering out.
Equities also finished lower and the resource-linked
Canadian dollar was at its weakest in more than a decade against
its U.S. peer as crude prices sank.
Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed more than
expected in July, while factory activity in China, the world's
second-biggest economy, shrank more than estimated last month.
A Reuters survey last week showed oil output by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached
the highest monthly level in recent history in July.
"The market seems to again focus on the supply situation.
... One of the difficulties is that Iran may be coming back and
there is no obvious sign that OPEC will make room for them," Ric
Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, said.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 1.7 percent to $5,142 a tonne, its lowest since July
2009, before paring losses.
China accounts for nearly half of global consumption of the
metal used in power and construction.
Raw sugar hit a fresh 6-1/2-year low, pressured by a weaker
Brazilian real currency and hefty stocks in India and Thailand.
Benchmark raw sugar futures settled down 0.25 cent,
or 2.2 percent, at 10.89 cents a lb, after falling to 10.84
cents, the lowest since December 2008.
Gold was relatively calm, as the dollar steadied ahead of
U.S. economic indicators that could bolster expectations for a
rise in U.S. interest rates soon.
Spot gold, which fell by the most in two years in
July, dipped 0.83 percent to $1,087.1 an ounce.
