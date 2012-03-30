* CRB commodity index flat in Q1 amid range of gains, losses
* Supply/demand fundamentals come to the fore
* Gasoline up 27 pct, platinum gains 18 pct on supply fears
* Natural gas slumps 28 percent, coffee sheds 21 pct
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 30 Commodities made modest gains
on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar, but the sector overall was
set to end the first quarter little changed as heavy losses in
natural gas and coffee offset strong gains in gasoline, crude
oil and platinum.
Investors zeroed in on supply/demand fundamentals in
individual markets during the first three months of the year as
fears over the European debt crisis receded, and commodities
were less buffeted by risk-on, risk-off trading.
A wide range of winners and losers was due to leave the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
virtually flat for the quarter, showing a 0.2 percent rise at
Thursday's close.
The index had risen by as much as 7 percent in February as
investors gained heart from brighter U.S. economic data and
less danger in the euro zone but gave up the gains as worries
grew about oversupply in some key commodities.
The quarter's top performers - unleaded gasoline,
Brent crude oil and platinum - posted hefty
increases on fears of supply shortfalls.
Persistent disquiet about supply disruption in the Middle
East amid tension between the West and Iran sent Brent up about
14 percent during the quarter, including just under 1 percent on
Friday. U.S. WTI crude oil, however, has gained only
about 4 percent.
The prospect that Western nations could release oil stocks
may cap the upside in coming weeks. "There is a very high
probability of a strategic release, so the market will be quite
nervous to move too high, too quickly bearing that in mind,"
said Amrita Sen from Barclays in London.
Unleaded gasoline was the biggest winner of the commodities
complex during the quarter, jumping 27 percent. The front-month
contract added another half percent on Friday as investors
boosted bets on a tighter gasoline market during the U.S. summer
driving season in the world's largest oil consumer.
At the bottom of the performance table, .S. natural gas
slumped 28 percent to 10-year lows as the market was
flooded from vast new reserves of shale gas.
PLATINUM, GOLD RISE
Platinum was a stand-out performer during the quarter,
surging 18 percent as labour unrest and safety stoppages in
dominant producer South Africa raised prospects of less supply
than expected.
Platinum, mainly used in auto catalysts and jewellery, added
another 1.2 percent on Friday and was due to put in its best
quarterly performance in three years.
Gold did less well, managing a 6 percent gain during
a volatile quarter that saw a dramatic fall in speculative long
positions as investors concluded there was less prospect of
further monetary easing in the United States.
Silver, always more volatile than gold, gained 17
percent on the quarter, helped by coin buying.
Industrial metals diverged, with copper gaining 10
percent in the first three months of 2012 as inventories
registered by the London Metal Exchange fell to the lowest
levels in nearly 3-1/2 years.
Inventories of nickel, however, rose sharply amid
forecasts of a 50,000 tonne supply surplus, leading to the
metal's 7 percent loss during the quarter.
LOSSES in COFFEE, WHEAT, CORN
Many agricultural markets did poorly in the quarter as
markets factored in bumper harvests in many crops.
Coffee was the biggest loser, sliding 21 percent to
17-month lows as forecasters pencilled in a record crop from top
arabica producer Brazil.
Wheat and corn were both on track to see losses
of around 6 percent, weighed down in the United States by
crop-friendly weather for wheat and prospects for the biggest
U.S. corn plantings since 1944.
Other agriculture markets did better. Cocoa and sugar
were due to add about 5 percent each and soybeans to gain
12 percent on strong demand and tightening global supplies.
(editing by Jane Baird)