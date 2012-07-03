* Hopes for action by central banks lifts markets * Oil rises above $101, also supported by Iran tension * Copper touches 6-week peak; gold surges above $1,600 By Eric Onstad LONDON, July 3 Commodities surged on Tuesday on hopes central banks will take action to boost global economic growth, while oil got an extra boost from tensions over Iran and grains extended a rally on a drought in the United States. Brent crude jumped over $101 a barrel, copper touched six-week highs and corn climbed to a 10-month peak. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index gained 2.1 percent to 290.30, the highest since May 22. The benchmark comprised of 19 commodities has rebounded 9 percent since June 25 after shedding 13 percent from the start of May. "We've had some quite negative data out of the United States, and on the back of this we're seeing weakness in the dollar and expectations that the Fed will act sooner rather than later," Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Brebner said in London. Investors also expected China to come up with further stimulus measures, including a reserve ratio cut, and the European Central Bank to cut rates on Thursday. The expectations buoyed stock markets in Asia and Europe after downbeat factory data on Monday, including a report showing the U.S. manufacturing sector was on course for its first contraction in nearly three years. IRANIAN THREATS LIFT OIL Oil was a top gainer as investors turned attention to threats to supply after Iran said it had successfully tested missiles capable of hitting Israel in response to threats of military action against the country. A European Union embargo against Iranian oil took full effect on Sunday. Brent crude rose above $101 a barrel for the first time in three weeks, gaining 4.4 percent to a high of $101.58. U.S. crude rose by more than $4 to a high of $88.04. "The recovery has been aided by supply-side risks, which until recently tended to be overlooked," Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank, said. Industrial metals joined the global rally and were also lifted after an unexpected rise in top metals consumer China's services sector, which expanded at its fastest pace in three months in June. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 2.5 percent to a session high of $7,815 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since May 22, before paring some of those gains. Aluminium gained 3.5 percent to an intra-day high of $1,975.25 a tonne, the strongest since June 14. Gold also gathered steam, climbing above the $1,600 an ounce mark. Spot gold rose 1.5 percent to nearly $1,620 per ounce, while benchmark U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up about the same percentage. "Bullion extended Friday's gains on a technical breach of $1,600," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said. "Just as before, gold continues to track the broader market, with sentiment still upbeat in the wake of the euro zone summit in Brussels at the end of last week." DROUGHT BOOSTS GRAINS More hot weather in the United States and concern about the impact on U.S. corn and soybean yields sent benchmark Chicago futures surging. The Chicago Board of Trade December corn gained 2.5 percent to a peak of $6.72 a bushel, the highest since end-August. Soybeans jumped to their strongest since the 2007-08 food price crisis, with worries building about the bottom-line impact of drought on world supply. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday slashed its condition rating for U.S. corn to 48 percent good-to-excellent, down 8 percentage points from a week earlier. It pegged the soybean crop at 45 percent good-to-excellent, compared with 53 percent a week ago. U.S. wheat also hit a 10-month high, while European milling wheat surged to record levels, buoyed by lower supplies from the Black Sea region and tracking the rally in corn. In softs, raw sugar futures hit a two-month high, boosted by delays to top producer Brazil's harvest after wet weather, and arabica coffee was also supported by concerns over the impact of rain on the quality of the coming crop. (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane, Veronica Brown, Susan Thomas and Alex Lawler in London and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, editing by Jane Baird)