* Copper, gold retreat on firmer dollar

* Brent crude oil gains on Norway labour troubles

* Corn, soybeans add to rally on more sizzling weather

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 5 Copper and gold withered on Thursday after the dollar firmed and the European Central Bank failed to revive economic stimulus measures, but Brent oil rose on fears that a labour lockout would slash crude shipments from Norway.

Grain and soybean markets, also shrugging off the stronger U.S. currency, extended a rally on more hot weather and dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest.

The mixed markets left the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index up 0.6 percent at 294.31 by 1455 GMT. It has gained 8 percent since June 28.

Commodity markets initially rose after China surprised markets with a rate cut, fuelling hopes of stronger demand for commodities in the world's top consumer of raw materials.

Many markets retreated, however, after the ECB trimmed its main refinancing rate by a quarter point, widely expected by investors, but declined to resume a bond-buying programme or release fresh liquidity to banks.

"Today's ECB interest rate cut does little to alter the bleak economic outlook, and the bank is unlikely to announce any bolder unconventional measures for now," said Jennifer McKeown, a senior European economist at Capital Economics.

"I suspect the ECB possibly wants to just hold its fire for the time being, a little bit like the Fed, and try to time any announcement so it can get the biggest and most positive reaction," said analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital in London.

The euro slumped to a one-month low against the dollar, and the U.S. unit strengthened against a basket of currencies, increasing the cost of commodities priced in dollars to investors in other currencies.

China's move to lower its benchmark lending rate by 31 basis points to 6 percent, the second rate cut in two months, also provoked second thoughts about whether the move was taken because upcoming economic data would be worse than expected.

"The market is not sure what to do with the news. It is positive news that China is easing its monetary policy but there are worries that the slowdown might be worse than originally anticipated," James Zhang, an analyst at Standard Bank, said.

NORWAY FEARS HIT BRENT

Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel after oil companies in Norway called a lockout in a bid to end a strike by offshore oil and gas workers.

Some 6,500 workers will be locked out from July 9.Statoil said the shortfall would amount to 1.2 million barrels per day of oil equivalent.

Brent crude surged by 2.6 percent to a high of $102.34 a barrel, before giving up some of the gains and trading 0.9 percent firmer at $100.67 a barrel.

U.S. crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $87.24 a barrel after rising by over $1 earlier in the day. A report showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week contributed to the overall sell-off.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7 percent to $7,675 a tonne after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a session high of $7,790 per tonne after the Chinese rate cut.

Spot gold lost 0.5 percent to $1,607.90 an ounce, falling from a session high of $1,623.80 after China's move.

While lower interest rates are usually positive for gold prices, the ECB decision had been widely expected.

"It's been a case of buy the rumour all week and now probably some profit-taking on the announcement," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

GRAINS EXTEND RALLY

In agricultural markets, Chicago Board of Trade corn futures raced 3.0 percent higher to $6.95 a bushel as hot U.S. weather continued to stress crops.

On Tuesday, before the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, corn had marked its biggest eight-day advance in 3-1/2 years.

Temperatures were expected to remain near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) around much of the U.S. corn belt on Thursday and Friday before moderating to the high 80s and mid-90s by the weekend, said Joel Widenor, a meteorologist with Commodity Weather Group.

The most active soybean contract added 1.5 percent to $14.97-1/2 per bushel, and September wheat gained 2.2 percent to $8.16-3/4 a bushel.

In softs, raw sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest level in 2-1/2 months, supported by delays in shipments from Brazil and readjusting after a rise in Liffe futures during Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Cocoa futures on ICE eased, adjusting to Wednesday's fall on Liffe, while coffee posted modest gains in light, choppy dealings. (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas, Julia Payne and Mark Weinraub, editing by Jane Baird)