By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 6 Commodities fell on Friday after U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected, fuelling worries about the global economy and raw materials demand among investors already unsettled by central bank moves to prop up sluggish growth.

Markets extended losses after data showed non-farm payrolls expanded by 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of forecasts and failing to bring down the country's 8.2 percent unemployment rates.

Most commodities were already in negative territory after the European and Chinese central banks on Thursday trimmed rates and Britain's bank extended a bond-buying scheme, seen by many investors as signs the global economy was deteriorating more than forecast.

Markets had rallied earlier this week on hopes central banks would roll out new stimulus measures, but analysts said U.S. data was not bad enough to prompt the Federal Reserve to unleash more quantitative easing (QE) yet.

"Overall, it was another lacklustre report but should not change forecasts for Fed action in any meaningful way," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

"While it is not enough to increase calls for QE3, it was also not enough to take QE3 off the table. We are still in data-watching mode in the U.S. in terms of Fed policy."

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.2 percent to 289.76 by 1425 GMT, eroding the CRB's near-8 percent advance from June 29 until Thursday, one of the biggest, broad-based commodity sector rallies on record.

Commodities had slid in the second quarter on renewed worries about the euro zone and the global economy.

Oil fell sharply as investors not only worried about the U.S. economy but priced in higher supplies as the Norwegian government was expected to end an oil workers' strike.

Worries about supply from Norway helped drive Brent crude oil to a one-month peak above $102 per barrel on Thursday, but prices gave up gains as the euro slid against the dollar after the ECB cut rates.

Brent dropped 2.3 percent to $98.41 a barrel, while U.S. crude shed 3 percent to $84.59 a barrel.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gave up 1.8 percent to $7,557 a tonne, while aluminium shed 1.4 percent to $1,915.

Analysts said Thursday's rate cut in China, the world's biggest commodity consumer which accounts for 40 percent of copper demand, created nervousness about fundamentals of the Chinese economy.

"The rate cut in China raised concerns that a string of economic data that will be published next week might be significantly weaker than previously expected," Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank said.

Gold was also swept lower in the aftermath of the U.S. jobs report as investors turned to the perceived safety of the dollar.

Spot gold initially rallied in response to the report, touching a session high of $1,609.39 an ounce on the view that the poor number would pile pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy further.

The metal then turned negative, touching a day low of $1,583.99 an ounce, a loss of 1.3 percent, as the dollar rose to fresh five-week highs against the euro, reducing gold's appeal as an alternative asset to the U.S. currency.

Grains, which had bucked a weaker trend on Thursday, took a pause from a sizzling rally over the past three weeks fuelled by a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest.

New crop December corn lost 0.7 percent to $15.15-3/4 a bushel, while September wheat fell 2.54 percent to $8.16-3/4. Despite the losses, corn was still up more than a third over the past three weeks.

In softs, raw sugar futures edged higher as adverse weather in top producer Brazil underpinned prices, while coffee and cocoa futures fell. Unseasonably wet weather has hampered Brazil's cane harvest progress, lending support to sugar prices. (Additional reporting by Peg Mackey, Maytaal Angel and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Hulmes)